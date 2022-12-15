Heavenly Resorts for Couples in Riviera Maya, Mexico
The Mayan Riviera, in the Mexican Caribbean, is one of the most romantic and spectacular places for those looking to tie the knot or enjoy a memorable honeymoon. These are some of the resorts that offer the best experiences to celebrate love as a couple.
Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancún
Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun's all-inclusive offer features world-class gourmet restaurant services, premium beverages, and a wide range of romantic day and night activities. Its luxurious rooms feature a private balcony or terrace, and many more luxury amenities in the Preferred Club suites.
Guests at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun enjoy a variety of romantic packages that suit all budgets, group sizes and needs. Those looking to host their wedding or enjoy their honeymoon at this resort have world-class amenities to look forward to, including lush gardens, swimming pools, and cozy terraces where they can celebrate their dream ceremony with personalized details ranging from a bohemian beach wedding to a more elegant contemporary style one.
What's more, this exclusive resort offers romantic packages, including complimentary celebrations, even the most elaborate, with intimate ceremonies in the garden or facing the sea, as well as receptions in a luxury ballroom. The experiences are personalized according to the taste and budget of the couples and are supported by an experienced planning team offered by the resort.
Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya
This exclusive resort, designed in the Mexican colonial hacienda style, with deluxe beachfront suites, serene gardens, and large swimming pools, is ideal for couples looking for the ultimate romantic experience. Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya offers a special team to oversee weddings and honeymoons.
Services include a judge or minister, wedding planning and coordination, location of the ceremony with bridge surrounded by mirrors of water, flowers, and a bouquet of the bride, fruit plate and sparkling wine in the room, romantic decorations, and breakfast in the bride and groom's room.
Other perks include a discount on massages, a moisturizing 30-minute facial, one hour cocktail with canapes, cake, photography and video.
Also, in Valentin Imperial, the traditional Mayan Wedding is celebrated with prayers in that language and explanations in both Spanish and English. The ceremony is performed with music from traditional instruments such as snails, with which permission, attention, and blessing are asked to the four cardinal points. The sacred drink called Balché is shared to feed the soul and is blessed with the smoke of the copal (ancient incense).
Bracelets representing the love rings that unite the couple are given, and the blessings of the four elements are prayed to offer beans of four colors. Next, the bride and groom provide each other with corn and cocoa to create a happy relationship. Finally, they are blessed with white and yellow flower petals representing the sun and moon, the man and the woman, symbolizing their lives' union.
Hotel Xcaret México
This luxury resort offers All-Fun Inclusive service in a privileged area between the Mayan jungle and the Caribbean. This hotel concept includes access to all Xcaret Group parks and additional benefits in the premium Five Diamonds category. This resort has 900 suites distributed in five buildings called Casas, which offer five different experiences according to the tastes and needs of guests, who enjoy direct contact with nature and extraordinary views of the Riviera Maya from the comfort of their suites.
For Catholic ceremonies, the resort offers the Todos Los Angeles Chapel, located at the tip of the circular pyramid offering extraordinary views of the Caribbean. In the case of symbolic or civil ceremonies, the resort has a vast repertoire of indoor or outdoor locations. As mentioned earlier, the bride and groom and their guests also have unlimited access to Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xavage, Xoximilco, Xenses, and Xenotes.
Couples who contract the wedding service enjoy romantic amenities such as breakfast the following day, a discount at Muluk Spa, a certificate of a fourth night free on the first anniversary, and a room upgrade.
Excellence Riviera Cancún
This all-inclusive adults-only resort welcomes guests with stunning swimming pools, tropical gardens, and beautiful beaches. Its design, in the style of a Mexican colonial hacienda, is intended to provide rest to its guests amidst the extraordinary nature of the Riviera Maya.
Excellence Riviera Cancun offers several packages for couples looking to get married that suit different needs and budgets. A team of professionals at the resort takes care of personalizing the ceremony to the taste of couples and fits the style they like best. Proposals can range from lavish wedding parties in the lounge to outdoor ceremonies. Wedding planners ensure that all the details are taken care of, such as flower arrangements and meals and drinks.
It is worth noting that before couples celebrate their marriage, the spa and beauty salon offer treatments that will allow them to arrive relaxed and better arranged for this special occasion. In Miilé Spa, the bride and groom (and guests) have authorized therapists who use traditional and holistic methods using botanical ingredients in wellness rituals that feature luxury body and facial treatments, as well as exfoliation, aromatherapy, and milk baths, among others, which are performed in state-of-the-art facilities including showers, whirlpool tubs and steam baths.
