Highgate Hawaii’s Waikiki Properties to Require Full Vaccinations for Guests
September 08, 2021
Highgate Hawaii’s seven Waikiki properties have become the first in Hawaii to require proof of full vaccination for guests, patrons and employees.
The policy, which takes effect on Oct. 15, 2021, applies to the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, Park Shore Waikiki, Ambassador Waikiki Hotel, Pearl Waikiki Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach and Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki.
“We believe by doing this we are holding both our employee and our guests to the same standard for creating the safest experience possible in the state of Hawaii,” said Kelly Sanders, senior vice president of operations at Highgate Hawaii.
“It’s a hard thing to do but it’s the most important thing we can do for our state, for our community and for the people who call Hawaii home.”
Sanders said the company communicated with its travel partners on the morning of Sept. 7 to explain the details of the vaccine mandate.
He noted that Highgate is developing a new portal, which will send out booking confirmations to guests and travel partners.
“Customers and travel partners will upload their vaccine passports through their reservations. That way we have them upon arrival,” Sanders said.
Upon arrival, guests will be provided with a “subtle new key” that shows that they are fully vaccinated.
“Whether you are a Hawaii resident or a visitor to the Hawaii Islands, it’s our top priority that everyone in the state remains safe and healthy,” Sanders said. “Ensuring a safe, clean and inviting environment is at the core of our commitment to providing the highest level of hospitality.”
