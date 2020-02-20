Highly Anticipated, The Wayfarer Downtown LA Opens its Doors
Hotel & Resort February 20, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The Wayfarer Downtown LA marks the Pacific Hotels' second location with a mission to bring a new, community-centric experience to LA. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Pacifica Hotels, the creative team behind the Funk Zone's own Wayfarer Santa Barbara, today announced the opening of their second location, The Wayfarer Downtown L.A.. The community-centric, boutique hotel is situated in the heart of the historic Broadway Corridor and located on the nearly century-old site of the former Ritz Milner Hotel. The Wayfarer DTLA brings 156 private and shared guest rooms and suites, flexible venues, and lively communal spaces to Downtown with a passion to ignite neighborhood discovery and connection to the communities of greater Los Angeles.
“We could not be more proud to open The Wayfarer DTLA,” said Adam Marquis, president, Pacifica Hotels. “I lived in the building right across the street, overlooking what is now The Wayfarer DTLA, for years and I’ve loved DTLA ever since — it’s a cultural epicenter full of incredible and unique people and it’s truly an honor to be able to create a place and a space for both visitors and the DTLA community to enjoy collectively.”
The Wayfarer DTLA rises high above the city with breathtaking, high-function, masterfully designed rooms created with today’s traveler in mind by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Rockefeller Kempel Architects, and The Gettys Group, in collaboration with Pacifica Hotels’ in-house design team. The Wayfarer DTLA seeks to elevate the independent and ever curious traveler experience, highlighting the cultural intersection that is DTLA through public space art with a more urban raw approach. Showcasing a variety of flexible public spaces, local art installations, and interactive touches that entice one to dig deeper, The Wayfarer encourages discovery and exploration.
Art by hand-selected local and nationally acclaimed artists throughout the property brings diverse and dramatic textures, stories and points of view to life. The hotel features a custom lobby library installation by Dave Lovejoy, known for his work at The Last Bookstore, showcasing more than 600 books either set in Los Angeles or written by an LA native author; works by digital photographer Cheyenne Randall, known for his “Shopped Tattoo” series, provide visual interest in unexpected locations including guest rooms, the lobby and interior stairwells; welcoming guests on the first floor are striking moss greenery sculptures by Mosstika that incorporate plant life with photos or graphic elements to create works that dissolve barriers between private and public space, organic and inorganic elements.
The Wayfarer brings eclectic accommodations to DTLA including 146 private rooms styled for the urban adventurer, with stand-up workstations; app streaming; HDTVs; rainfall showers and LATHER bath amenities, including select rooms with the Houston bed, a proprietary twin Murphy pull-down bed–created to elevate the independent travel experience. Or, guests can choose to go social with a bed in one of The Wayfarer DTLA’s 10 thoughtfully designed shared rooms–each with a dedicated and well-appointed en suite bathroom.
The Wayfarer DTLA’s various socially driven and distinctive dining and entertainment experiences continue the communal Wayfarer experience:
The Kitchen – The heart of the hotel: Come one, come all. Whether prepping a 4-course meal or craving a simple snack, The Kitchen is the focal point of the ground floor. Expect a fully equipped community-centric cooking and dining experience that allows guests to play ‘chef’ and host friends by preparing a meal utilizing fresh and responsibly sourced ingredients with a recipe selection curated by The Wayfarer’s own culinary team. Let your creativity take over with local farmer’s market fresh ingredients and all of the essentials exclusively available to our guests. All guests have to do is order from a seasonal menu of dishes with ingredients pre-portioned and delivered for their custom preparation and enjoyment. The Kitchen also plays host to cooking classes and community culinary events. Open 6AM - 12AM daily.
The Gaslighter Social Club – From a lazy coffee date with caffeine supplied by local coffee partner Groundwork, to down-to-business meeting to happy hour, The Gaslighter Social Club is what you make of it. Plenty of communal space, one-of-a-kind art installations, build-your-own flight beer, wine and kombucha taps, high speed Wi-Fi and an American bistro serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily — it’s all the essentials in one place! Menu highlights include vegan chilaquiles and steak shakshuka for breakfast; and eclectic SoCal favorites from L.A. street dogs to carnitas dumplings on the lunch and dinner menus. Open 6AM - 12AM daily.
Lilly Rose – Step into Lilly Rose, The Wayfarer DTLA’s basement parlor where the bizarre meets the beautiful. For expertly crafted cocktails and limited-edition spirits, find plenty of whimsy, color, and live entertainment in the basement of the historic hotel that turns into a vibrant hideaway with a spirited atmosphere featuring handcrafted and barrel-aged cocktails; by light and creative fare; vintage game machines like Zoltar, and local live entertainment ranging from stand-up to performance art and everything between. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 9PM – 2AM.
The Rooftop – Views? Check. Water feature? Check. Event space? Check. Full bar and restaurant? You Bet. Experience DTLA from the Rooftop for the perfect refreshment or bite with a side of cityscape...perched 12 floors up. The open-air bar acts as the apex of The Wayfarer DTLA, boasting a cuisine that celebrates the multicultural flavors of urban L.A. through an Asian-Latin lens with dishes inspired by both homecooked favorites and simple street fare. From a 3-course prix fixe power lunch perfect for doing business to flame roasted skewers, street tacos, and a raw sustainable seafood bar. With equal parts flair and flavor, the cocktail program at Rooftop pays homage to LA-born, classic Tiki concoctions with Don & Vic’s best like the Zombie and Painkiller alongside not-to-be-missed signature house libations like the Concrete Jungle. It’s the perfect place to cool off in The Rooftop’s mini-plunge pool with a Painkiller in-hand and stunning views of DTLA below. Open 11AM - 12AM daily.
“I created our menus at Gaslighter Social Club, Lilly Rose and the Rooftop specifically with DTLA in mind, whether it’s a quick bite in a sun-drenched communal dining space to start the day at Gaslighter, or after-work tiki cocktails and a worldly menu of street food-inspired dishes at the Rooftop, or letting loose with something a little unexpected at Lilly Rose like a Barrel-Aged Boulevardier or “Eggs Mimosa,” each of our restaurants and lounges was created as a unique spot for communion, great food and beverage,” said Executive Chef Francis Dimitrius.
The Wayfarer DTLA is slated to bring a truly distinct, experiential, community-driven, food and beverage focused experience to DTLA – the perfect place to make friends; meet people; escape the mundane and embrace the unique.
The Wayfarer DTLA is located at 813 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 900170.
For more information on the hotel, and to book a stay, visit www.wayfarerdtla.com.
SOURCE: Pacifica Hotels press release.
For more information on Los Angeles
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS