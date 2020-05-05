Hilton, AMEX Form Partnership With World Central Kitchen
Rich Thomaselli May 05, 2020
Hilton Hotels and American Express last month formed a dynamic duo, partnering to donate up to one million hotel room nights to medical professionals on the frontlines fighting the global coronavirus pandemic.
Now the two companies are making it a trio.
AMEX has made a $1 million contribution to José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen (WCK) to provide healthy, freshly prepared meals to the frontline healthcare professionals who are staying at participating Hilton properties in cities across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.
World Central Kitchen began this free meal program at select Hilton properties in Los Angeles in April and is now expanding to include New York and Washington, D.C. Expansion to additional cities will be considered as the situation dictates.
Healthcare workers staying at participating Hilton properties as part of the free room program will now be able to pick up meals delivered daily to the hotels. The $1 million donation to World Central Kitchen will enable the organization to cover both the price of the ingredients and the wages for utilizing restaurant employees who may have previously been out of work.
World Central Kitchen is integrating local establishments into its existing model to not only help restaurants hire back employees, but to help the restaurants themselves, many of which have been devastated by COVID-19 and reduced to takeout and delivery by stay-at-home restrictions.
