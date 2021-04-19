Hilton Launches New Loyalty Promotion
Hilton Hotels is utilizing its Hilton Honors loyalty program to create a new ‘More Nights, More Points’ promotion.
To help people make the most of their return to travel after more than a year of the pandemic, Hilton Honors is rolling out its latest global promotion and highlighting other special offers to provide members with the ability to earn and redeem rewards in a way that suits their individual preferences.
The promotion lets members earn Double Bonus Points on every stay of one or two nights, and Triple Bonus Points on every stay of three nights or more, in addition to Points earned on eligible hotel spend. The offer is valid from May 3 through September 6, 2021, and includes stays at more than 6,400 Hilton properties worldwide.
New Hilton Honors members can also receive up to 5,000 additional Bonus Points to use at Hilton properties when they sign up for Hilton Honors through December 31, 2021. New members are eligible to earn 2,000 Bonus Points on their first stay and 3,000 Bonus Points on their second stay within six months of joining the loyalty program.
In addition, members who dine in or order a to-go meal from a participating restaurant in the Hilton Honors Dining Program can earn Points toward their next hotel stay. For a limited time, when a member joins the Hilton Honors Dining Program and spends $25 at a participating restaurant within the first 30 days, they receive 5,000 Hilton Honors Points. Members can also get up to 10 Points for every $1 spent when they dine and pay with a linked card through June 30, 2021.
And Members who link their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts will earn Points for every dollar spent on rides. Through May 31, 2021, Hilton will also award 2,000 Bonus Points to any member with linked accounts who contributes a minimum of $5 to fund a ride through the Lyft Vaccine Access program. Those who prefer to take the wheel can rent a car through the Hilton Honors Online Portal and score savings, plus up to 20,000 Bonus Points on qualified car rentals with Alamo, Enterprise and National.
