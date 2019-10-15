Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort to Undergo Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
Hotel & Resort October 15, 2019
WHY IT RATES: November will see the launch of Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort's redesign that introduces new culinary concepts, beach club encounters, a revamped kids' club, private beachfront plunge pools, enhanced fitness offerings and more. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Today, Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort announced plans for a multi-million dollar renovation to further elevate the award-winning beachfront resort. Set to debut in November 2019, the reimagined property will introduce several enhancements, including fourteen private plunge pool suites, an adults-only infinity pool, refreshed culinary concepts, an ocean-view fitness center and a new beach club concept.
“Los Cabos is bustling as a top choice for travelers seeking an exclusive escape, so this renovation comes at a very exciting time for our resort and the destination,” said Maxence Bonnamain, general manager, Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort. “Our continued commitment to providing every guest with our renowned warmth and hospitality, coupled with our innovative new amenities, will introduce a new era of exceptional experiences and memorable moments.”
Signature renovation highlights include:
— A refined, yet inviting, design by Indidesign, an award-winning firm specializing in high-end hospitality interior design
— A bespoke arrival experience with a new open-air courtyard and sprawling water feature with a native Elephant Tree as the centerpiece
— Redefined culinary concepts by executive chef, Mauricio Lopez, including everything from a traditional Mexican restaurant serving dishes with locally sourced ingredients to a new signature evening dining venue
— A newly inspired and sophisticated Beach Club experience with a vibrant beach bar, private cliff-side bungalows, massage cabanas and a fire pit for nighttime relaxation
— New indoor-outdoor, ocean-view fitness center, with hi-tech TechnoGym equipment and the first Outrace training system in Latin America, offering endless training opportunities
— Additional pool experiences, including an adults-only pool with two Jacuzzis and fourteen private plunge pools attached to the property’s beachfront suites
— A transformed Cabo Kid’s Club with a new outdoor playground, featuring a SplashZone, children’s pool with a slide and water journey rill, steps away from the new family infinity pool
Ideally set along one of Cabo’s only swimmer-friendly beaches, Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort boasts 264 elegantly designed guestrooms, including 66 premium guestrooms, as part of their elite and exclusive La Vista Club experience.
Additional amenities include six onsite restaurants, the only Eforea spa in Mexico, multiple pools with swim-up bars, an ocean-view TechnoGym, and fitness and movement studio, nearly 42,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and championship golf courses inspired by master designers Robert Trent Jones, Jr. and Jack Nicklaus.
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort welcomes guests with rates starting at USD $330*.
*Starting rates are subject to availability and may change without notice. Other restrictions apply.
For more information, visit HiltonLosCabos.com.
SOURCE: Hilton Hotels & Resorts press release.
For more information on Los Cabos, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS