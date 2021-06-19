Hilton Makes Big Bet on Las Vegas
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli June 19, 2021
Hilton Hotels will nearly double its presence in Las Vegas by the end of this year, just in time for the return to travel after the pandemic.
The lodging giant is slated to have more than 30 hotels and 11,000 rooms across 12 brands in the market by year’s end. That includes the opening this month of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection, and July’s debut of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels & Resorts at the integrated Resorts World Las Vegas complex.
It’s not new, of course. Hilton is one of the pioneers of the city, with the Las Vegas Hilton playing host to numerous shows by Elvis Presley – residencies back in the day when they weren’t yet known as a residency.
“Hilton helped create the Las Vegas we know today – the entertainment capital of the world grew as we invested in unparalleled hotels, dining, entertainment and design,” Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta said in a statement. “Now we are raising the bar again, offering brands for any style of travel with a renewed focus on premium and luxury hotels. Las Vegas has been an especially bright spot in our global growth strategy, and we are excited to open thousands of rooms there just as people begin traveling again.”
Hilton has committed to continue its expansion in the market with a pipeline of seven hotels and nearly 4,000 rooms across five brands, which will increase its footprint by more than 50 percent by 2023.
What to expect? Well, Hilton has “reimagined and reconceptualized” Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton, featuring an exclusive spa, a five-acre pool complex including VIP-style cabanas and daybeds along with a beach club, entertainment venues, a state-of-the-art casino and 110,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
Through a historic partnership between Hilton and Genting Group, Resorts World Las Vegas is set to open June 24 and marks the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton’s history. The $4.3 billion development integrates the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S., and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel, each offering its own dedicated entrance, lobby and distinct collection of accommodations.
In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas is poised to be Hilton’s largest property globally, with 3,500 guest rooms and suites. With its opening, Conrad and LXR will join Waldorf Astoria in the market to make Las Vegas the only U.S. destination housing all three of Hilton’s luxury brands.
Guests staying at any of the three hotels can enjoy premium amenities across the Resorts World Las Vegas campus including more than 40 food and beverage outlets, seven unique pool experiences, an expansive next-generation casino floor, over 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and a 5,000-capacity theatre that will be home to upcoming residencies by Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
