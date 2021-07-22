Last updated: 09:05 AM ET, Thu July 22 2021

Hilton Offering Half-Off Stays at Hawaii Resorts

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 22, 2021

Hilton Hawaiian Village Deluxe Suite King Room
Hilton Hawaiian Village Deluxe Suite King Room, (photo via Hilton)

Travelers booking stays at one of three select Hilton resorts on the big island of Hawaii can now get 50 percent off their hotel stays when they purchase suites.

The 50 Percent Off Suites Sale is applicable at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alana - Waikiki Beach and the Hilton Waikoloa Village on the Kohala Coast.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
G Adventures in Egypt

G Adventures Ramps Up Trip Departures and Discounts for 2021...

Grand Classica, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gives Essential Workers Free Cruises

American Queen

American Queen Unveils ‘Christmas in July’ Savings

Exterior of the Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, a Registry Collection Hote

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun Introduces Extended Luxe Stay

Standard rooms will also be discounted up to 30 percent during the sale, too.

Travelers can be eligible for these discounted rates when they book now through August 3, 2021 on stays a minimum of four nights long between August 8 and April 30, 2022.

Hilton’s cancellation policy allows for guests to cancel up to 48 hours prior to check-in without penalties.

The Hilton Hawaiian Village offers 22 acres of oceanfront property, with close proximity to the city and access to one of Hawaii’s most popular beaches. Five swimming pools and a saltwater lagoon add to the fun.

Hilton Waikoloa Village Suite Living Area
Hilton Waikoloa Village Suite Living Area (photo via Hilton)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alana is a more boutique-style hotel choice along Waikiki Beach, where guests can enjoy walking to the best restaurants and shopping areas.

The Hilton Waikoloa Village is the main island of Hawaii’s biggest resort, located on 62 acres on the Kohala Coast. With a garden-like atmosphere with plenty of outdoor areas to enjoy, guests can enjoy outdoor activities to their hearts’ content.

For more information about the sale, please click here.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Grand Hotel Tremozzo, part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Launches Hotel Buyout Experiences

Trump International Beach Resort Introduces 'All In' Package

Grupo Xcaret mantiene la apuesta por el turismo sustentable

gallery icon Extraordinary Resorts for a Golf Getaway in Paradise

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun Introduces Extended Luxe Stay

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS