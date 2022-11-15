Last updated: 10:08 AM ET, Tue November 15 2022

Hilton Partners with Hallmark Channel to Offer Festive Holiday Suites

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 15, 2022

Hallmark channel, holiday travel, hilton, Hilton Las Vegas
The Hallmark Channel "Countdown to Christmas" Holiday Suite at the Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World. (photo via Hilton)

Hilton and the Hallmark Channel have partnered together to offer fans and travelers the opportunity to stay in one of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” movies with a limited-time custom selection of Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites by Hilton at three properties across the U.S.

Guests can choose to stay in a “Cozy Christmas” suite at the Hilton Chicago; a “SoCal Christmas” suite at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront; or a “Glam Christmaas” suite at the Hilton Las Vegas Resorts World.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Family In Car Going On Road Trip

AAA Releases Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period Predictions

Wooden toys for sale at a Christmas market

The Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Latin America

Couple walking into hotel room

Average Hotel Rates for Top Thanksgiving Destinations

Opened door of hotel room in morning

More Americans Planning Hotel Stays During Holidays

"This exciting partnership represents our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality year-round and especially during our guests' stays this holiday season," said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. "Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we're delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites to care for our guests with unforgettable experiences and make lasting holiday memories during their stay."

holiday travel, holiday suite, Hilton, Hallmark Channel, Hilton Chicago
The Hallmark Channel "Cozy Christmas" Holiday Suite by Hilton at the Hilton Chicago. (photo via Hilton)

Each suite offers holiday decorations in the style of each property with the “Countdown to Christmas” extravagance. For example, the Holiday Suite at the Hilton Chicago offers a custom crochet Christmas tree and knit accent wall, a hot cocoa bar, gingerbread decorating and more.

The Hilton San Diego Bayfront’s Holiday Suite, on the other hand, includes surfboards, a beach umbrella, coastal-themed Christmas trees, and a snow cone machine. Activities include creating custom ornaments or decorating surfboard-shaped Christmas cookies.

Guests in all three suites can enjoy a nightly Christmas tree lighting and a selection of Hallmark Channel holiday favorites.

"Our goal during the holidays is to provide ways for people to enjoy the ultimate, most sensationally memorable Christmas experience, and this collaboration truly delivers," said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Media. "Staying in these one-of-a-kind suites created in partnership with Hilton and the creative minds behind Hallmark Channel's beloved 'Countdown to Christmas' celebration is the perfect gift to share with friends or family this season."

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Sandos Playacar

Sandos Hotels and Resorts Offering Deals for Travelers

Sandos Hotels & Resorts

7 Best Family Resorts in the Caribbean

gallery icon Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Top Caribbean Resorts

Hyatt To Debut Inclusive Collection in Portugal With New Dreams Resort

Best Beach Hotels in Mexico

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS