Hilton Reopening All Chinese Mainland Hotels
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 18, 2020
As the world continues to fight against coronavirus, Hilton announced the reopening of all of its hotels in the Chinese Mainland.
Hilton is one of the region's fastest-growing global hospitality companies and boasts 255 hotels in the Greater China region and more than 500 in the works. As part of the reopening, the hospitality giant announced its Hilton CleanStay initiative to protect guests and employees.
“The safety and well-being of our guests and Team Members remain our highest priority and reopening all our hotels in the Chinese Mainland is the first step in a measured global recovery process,” Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to look after our Hilton family, and I am incredibly proud of how our teams have rallied together to support their communities and each other.”
“We are confident that there are brighter days ahead, and we are eager to welcome guests with our signature Hilton hospitality once again - in China, and all around the world,” Nassetta continued.
In conjunction with health and safety officials and executives, Hilton revealed the new CleanStay program as part of its global recovery process. Launching in June, the program builds on the company’s high standards of housekeeping and hygiene.
Hilton CleanStay will create a focus on cleanliness visible to travelers throughout their stay, providing them with assurance and peace of mind when they stay at any of the company’s brands.
“Following a challenging past couple of months, we are thrilled to announce the resumption of operations in all Hilton hotels in the Chinese Mainland, marking a significant milestone for a market that has shown incredible resilience,” Hilton Asia Pacific President Alan Watts said in a statement. “We are seeing demand gradually return to China starting with domestic travel, and green shoots of recovery across the wider region as countries begin to ease restrictions.”
“With the introduction of the upcoming Hilton CleanStay, underpinned with our partnership with RB and Mayo Clinic, we look forward to welcoming our guests and providing them with assurance and peace of mind as we pioneer a new standard of safety and cleanliness,” Watts continued.
Since the beginning of the viral pandemic, Hilton stepped up to actively support the frontline healthcare workers arriving in response to the outbreak.
