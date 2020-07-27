Hilton’s Malaysian Properties Offer New Destination Wedding Package
July 27, 2020
Travelers looking to book a dream destination wedding after being shut in by the coronavirus outbreak will be excited to learn about Hilton Malaysia’s new ‘Save the Date’ Wedding Package.
Hilton’s sale includes a 20 percent discount on its wedding package valid for bookings through September 30 and utilized by December 31 at all participating properties, such as Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang.
The wedding package options also include three complimentary rooms, 3X Hilton Honors Points and more based on the total price, which would also be converted to Incentive Points that can be exchanged for a desired honeymoon at any one Hilton properties around the world.
To provide travelers a perfect celebration, the hotels offer versatile indoor and outdoor venues to suit different themes and set-ups for newly-weds. In addition, on-property wedding specialists manage itineraries to make planning is stress-free.
The wedding packages feature unique experiences, including a specially curated “'Couple's Cocktail” made to suit their specific tastes and wedding photographers to capture every magical moment.
In addition, the hotel giant added the Hilton Weddings QR to wedding packages, which generates a unique code for each celebration and allows features such as RSVP and registration, access to the wedding playlist, Couple's Cocktail recipe, photo albums and more.
