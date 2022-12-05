Hit the Reset Button at These Five Refreshing Hotels
Hotel & Resort Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera December 05, 2022
The frenetic pace to which we are accustomed often makes us sacrifice our rest to conform to the routine. Surrendering to stress means paying a high price, disturbing natural balance, weakening the immune system and accelerating the aging process.
Constant thinking is a bitter enemy of rest. In fact, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), nine out of 10 people suffered stress at some point last year. Psychologists say we are unaware of the importance of doing nothing and thinking about nothing. Emptying the mind of thoughts that are also toxic can become a complicated practice at first, but very beneficial for our health in the long run.
In addition to working in the evenings and taking time away from rest to give it to obligations, other practices are entirely inadvisable. Excessive alcohol intake, coffee after 5 p.m., heavy meals, and robust dinners are some elements that can interfere with rest.
It is not easy to rest appropriately without giving prominence to stress. However, rest is not only a matter of health but also of pleasure. Getting out of a relaxing bath and feeling embraced by a soft bathrobe, enjoying a delicious infusion moments before sleep, and lying on a quality mattress and a pillow that fits perfectly into our sleep routine are also factors that increase the pleasure of rest.
Undoubtedly, sleep and rest are part of the healthy routine that should be applied in every person's life, and of course, in hotels and resorts. Choose your property to rest like a sleep professional, choose a pillow, enjoy the well-deserved rest that the establishments offer and, drift off to sleep.
Surrounded by a unique environment in the middle of nature or sheltered by ancient walls, these wellness hotels in Mexico will immerse you in atmospheres designed to disconnect you from reality. Get to know and enjoy these temples of relaxation.
Hostal de la Luz
If you long for respite, Hostal de la Luz, in Morelos, is one of the wellness hotels in Mexico where you should be. Here you will experience various spiritual practices such as meditation, energy therapies, and yoga and be guided into the labyrinths of your inner self.
Disconnect from everything in its 41 rooms designed with bioenergetic Feng Shui techniques. There's no Wi-Fi. You will only have internet access in common areas. Thanks to this technological detox, you might instead focus on beautiful sunsets.
Make a reservation at the temazcal and a shaman will guide you throughout your experience. If you opt for therapies, we recommend the hydrochakral, which will awaken your seven energy points thanks to the movement of water, music, and meditation.
God's Lodge
Protected by the thick walls of a 16th and 18th-century hacienda, God's Lodge is one of Mexico's wellness hotels that will take you on a journey of integral transformation through meditation, conscious nutrition, and dynamics focused on the encounter with oneself. Located in San Miguel de Allende, this restorative retreat, surrounded by lush vegetation, is the ideal setting to renew the health of body, mind, and spirit.
Live an experience of transformation during a four-day retreat, where experts in nutrition, psychology, thanatology, and physical and spiritual wellness will guide you. This project offers personal development tools through yoga classes, meditations, therapeutic massages, healing rituals, nutrition, hours of silence, and group and individual dynamics.
Hotel Cartesiano Urban Wellness Center
A few steps from the famous Callejón de Los Sapos in the city of Puebla is another of the top wellness hotels in Mexico. The Hotel Cartesiano Urban Wellness Center offers an experience of deep relaxation among its 16th and 17th-century buildings, which achieve duplicity between the artisanal past and the comforts of the present.
You can practice yoga, enjoy a day at the pool or go to the spa, which was named "Spa of the Year: North and South America" at the World Spa & Wellness Awards 2021. Enjoy its specialized treatments to rejuvenate, hydrate, and relax your body, or its Gharieni technology, which solves various needs such as sleep problems and stress reduction.
Rosewood Mayakoba
Amid lagoons, mangroves and beaches rises the Rosewood Mayakoba, one of Mexico's elite wellness hotels in Riviera Maya (Playa del Carmen). Its Alquimia del Sueño program is a must, as it promotes restful sleep through rest-inducing treatments, a balanced diet, activities that encourage movement, mindfulness, and other amenities.
As part of the program, there is the Aromatherapy Sleep experience, a renewing three-day getaway that includes restorative movement sessions led by a professional Ayurvedic and treatments designed to harness the power of oils and the cycles of the moon to increase vibrational impact.
In addition, you'll sleep in the Wellness Suites, which feature aromatherapy capsules in the shower, a reflexology fountain with quartz stones, and a meditation pavilion.
Amomoxtli
With an idyllic pool, comfortable suites, and a restaurant serving mouthwatering cuisine with contemporary touches, Amomoxtli boutique, located in Tepoztlán, Morelos, is another of Mexico's top wellness hotels. Every day they offer different complimentary activities such as yoga and meditation classes.
A visit to the spa is a must, with additional cost, where centennial trees and a koi fish pond will welcome you. On the menu are temazcal therapies, cleansings, and ceremonies led by experts. While in their cabins in the middle of the vegetation, guests will enjoy massages focusing on releasing the tension of the whole body, but especially the head.
Forget your worries and relieve your daily tensions in these wellness hotels in Mexico, where you feel more rested, more at peace, and more energized.
