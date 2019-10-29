Holiday Inn Resort Phuket’s Grand Re-Opening After $4.6-Million Makeover
October 29, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Located in beach-resort area of Patong, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket reopens to reveal new and renovated guest rooms and facilities designed to reflect a sophisticated, tropical aesthetic that incorporates elements of traditional Thai luxury. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
The Holiday Inn Resort Phuket today announced its grand re-opening after undergoing a USD $4.6-million renovation process in the last seven months. An oasis of tranquility in bustling Patong, the refurbished resort successfully combines the established reputation of Thai hospitality with a calm, relaxed and luxurious ambiance.
Having undergone a transformative make-over in its Busakorn Wing, the resort strives to provide guests with unrivaled high-end service, personal welcome facilities, premium-use swimming pools and a host of indulgent packages.
"Offering a fabulous resort within a resort experience, we are thrilled to unveil the newly renovated Busakorn Wing where tropical sophistication meets traditional Thai luxury. Offering a fresh guest experience for our new and returning guests, the beautifully appointed Studio Rooms and Villas meld heritage-inspired décor but with Modern Thai elegance," said Bart Callens, General Manager of the Resort.
As Patong's first international hotel, Holiday Inn Phuket Resort has been serving guests for over 30 years becoming one of the most well-known hotels in the region. Located centrally in Patong with direct access to prime dining, entertainment and shopping locations, the hotel is sheltered from the crowds and provides a restful ambiance.
As part of its re-launch, a total of 104 studio rooms, including seventeen new poolside rooms, have been renovated. The new refurbishments also offer an adult-only villa area with pool access and pool-view rooms, new facilities and exclusive indulgence packages.
"The interior design draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of Thailand's cotton traditional weaving styles and careful attention has been paid to the finishing touches to create a truly distinctive holiday experience for our guests. Rooms overlook tropical swimming pools framed by landscaped gardens to create a peaceful oasis right in the heart of Patong. The Busakorn Wing has its own entrance and reception, and two additional swimming pools for the exclusive use of Busakorn guests," Callens added.
Living up to Thailand's reputation as the Land of Smiles, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket aims to leave its guests with lasting smiles for the duration of their stay. The friendly and courteous staff is a reflection of the warm Thai hospitality and aligns with the highly-esteemed global reputation of The Holiday Inn Resorts as an attentive and customer-centric brand.
