Hospitality Brand Selina Unveils Giveaway for Nurses
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 27, 2022
In recognition of National Nurses Month in May, Selina, a hotel brand catering to Millennials and Gen Z travelers, unveiled a giveaway of 20 trips in 25 countries.
In all, the giveaway includes two grand prizes of 30-night stays, eight seven-night stays and 10 two-night stays.
To be eligible, nurses must enroll and complete the application form by May 16, 2022.
Winners will be chosen at random and must be employed as US nurses, reside in the US and show proof of their current work status with a pay stub.
Trips must be redeemed within one year.
The 30-night trips can be divided into separate trips to any of Selina’s 100 locations.
Air fare is not included.
Selina properties are located in the US, Mexico, South America, Europe, Israel, Africa and Australia in remote and urban locations, and “aspire to connect locals and travelers through transformative, playful and authentic hospitality experiences,” the company said.
Its most popular hotels are located in Lisbon and Geres, Portugal;, London, Cartagena, Colombia, Tulum and Guadalajara, Mexico; New York City, Chicago, Miami; and Bad Gastein, Austria.
