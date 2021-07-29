Host Your Dream Destination Wedding in Style
Codie Liermann July 29, 2021
Destination weddings are back, and couples are determined to make up for lost time and tie the knot with celebrations that will create memories to last a lifetime.
With 30 beach and urban resorts located throughout Mexico and in the Dominican Republic, wedding couples working with La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta America have several options when it comes to choosing a place to host their dream destination wedding.
“Over the last few months, we have tailored our offerings to accommodate couples according to their unique needs. Last year, there was an increase in elopements and micro-weddings, but now we are seeing the larger groups setting dates for late 2021 and early 2022,” said Ambar Molina, Regional Wedding Manager at La Colección Resorts. “No matter what the size or scope, one thing couples can be sure of is that all the attention will be dedicated to them as we only allow one wedding per day at all our resorts.”
Hosting only one wedding event each day means couples will be the sole star of the show throughout the entire celebration – they don’t have to worry about bumping into other wedding parties, and the resort’s full focus will be on them during their special day.
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana can meet any couples’ needs, as the properties are located in several different areas. Those wanting a more upbeat beach destination with plenty to do and see can choose Los Cabos or Cancun. Couples drawn to more of an urban vibe can pick San Miguel de Allende for their special day. A Caribbean wedding equipped with a spacious white-sand beach, crystal clear water and swaying palm trees is also possible in Punta Cana.
The resort company knows each wedding ceremony is unique in its own way, which is why there are a host of wedding offerings to choose from. From small, intimate ceremonies to large, festive celebrations, guests can have exactly what they are looking for.
La Coleccion Resorts offers South Asian weddings, beach weddings, indoor weddings and rooftop weddings – there is a location and theme for everyone. La Coleccion Weddings is even certified by the Equality Institute for LGBT weddings as well as the Association of Bridal Consultants, and the company is open to all faiths and traditions.
Although destination weddings are returning in full swing, not all guests are ready to travel quite yet. For this reason, La Coleccion Weddings offers a virtual menu of services guests can gift the couple with. Even if some guests choose to celebrate from afar, they can send something special such as a bottle of champagne, a room upgrade, a tour or flowers, among other options.
To top off the special day, each wedding package includes a complimentary two-night anniversary certificate for couples to redeem at any of the properties in Mexico or the Dominican Republic.
For more information about booking a wedding at one of these properties, contact a travel advisor, visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com or email weddings@posadas.com. Travel agents can become La Coleccion Experts at TravelAgentAcademy.com in order to better assist clients with booking dream vacations and destination weddings at these properties.
