Hotel Brand Seeks Chief Eats Officer: Get Paid to Travel and Eat

Donald Wood October 24, 2022
Wyndham Hotels and Resorts announced its Ramada brand has launched a search for its first-ever Chief Eats Officer, dubbed the CEO.
The newly created role will take one lucky candidate around the world as they help the brand uncover and share some of the best culinary and cultural delights. The new Chief Eats Officer will receive a $10,000 payday, a $150 daily travel stipend, roundtrip economy air transportation, paid hotel accommodations and more.
The appointed CEO will be tasked with uncovering the culture and cuisine throughout five continents for up to three weeks and showcasing their finds on Ramada by Wyndham’s social media and marketing channels.
“Food is the key that opens the door to new cultures, which is what Ramada by Wyndham is all about, inspiring travelers while connecting them to new global experiences,” Ramada brand leader Stephanie Kendrick said.
“Our lucky CEO will have the chance to fully immerse themselves in the best Ramada and its many destinations have to offer, all while bringing along a global audience to share in every moment of their life-enriching adventure,” Kendrick continued.
The Chief Eats Officer’s responsibilities include visiting up to eight countries, documenting travel and culinary adventures in real-time and inspiring others around the world to travel. To qualify, the applicants must be active on social media, fluent in English, at least 21 years old with a valid passport, available to travel during summer 2023 and have strong writing skills.
Applicants must be fully vaccinated and a resident of Argentina, Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom or the United States.
To apply, travelers must post a public video via TikTok tagging @RamadabyWyndham and #RamadaCEO and describing what makes them the ideal candidate for the job. Video submissions should be at least two minutes and candidates are encouraged to demonstrate food and travel flair, storytelling skills and social savviness.
Applications must be submitted and received by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 14.
