Hotel Chain Donates Food, Protective Equipment and Hotel Space
Hotel & Resort Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Mackenzie Cullen April 15, 2020
Iberostar Group may have closed its hotels amid the current health crisis, but that doesn’t mean the group has been idle. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel chain has been working with health authorities and social organizations to donate food and protective equipment to different locations around the world.
Disney Extends Suspension of Disney Magic Departures Through...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Princess Confirms Delay of Enchanted Princess DeliveryCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Will the Middle Airplane Seat Remain Vacant Post-Virus?Airlines & Airports
Iberostar teams have prepared and distributed products from their warehouses to help their local communities. Hotels in Europe and North America have donated a substantial amount of food, textiles, cleaning products and protective equipment, including 88,000 pairs of gloves, 28,000 masks, 20,000 caps and 800 liters of hydroalcoholic gel. The goods were distributed to hospitals in Tunisia (Midou Hospital and Sadok Mokaddem Hospital), Majorca (San Llàtzer Hospital), Marbella (Costa del Sol Hospital) and Lisbon (Curry Cabral Hospital).
Donations from the Majorcan Group have also been delivered to the Local Government of Fuerteventura, the City Council and other public establishments in Madrid. Additionally, the Iberostar Club Palmeraie Marrakech hotel in Morocco is accommodating about fifteen health workers.
Iberostar’s Latin American hotels are focusing on sending food and supplies to vulnerable groups, such as the 400 children at the Segunda Milla school in the Dominican Republic. Donations have also been made to the Specialist Body for Tourist Safety (CESTUR in Spanish) in the Dominican Republic, Bayahibe City Council, the Food Bank of Mexico, the Jamaican Ministry of Public Health and the Abrigo Moacyr Alves Social Aid organization in Brazil.
Additionally, staff villages and canteens at Iberostar Group resorts have stayed open to service the workers who live on the premises.
For more information on Iberostar Hotels & Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS