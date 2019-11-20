Last updated: 09:30 AM ET, Wed November 20 2019

Hotel EMC2 Introduces Robot Experience Package

Hotel & Resort Scott Laird November 20, 2019

guest room at hotel emc2 with city view steampunk furnishings
PHOTO: Guest room at Hotel EMC2 (Photo via Hotel EMC2)

Order room service at Hotel EMC2 in Chicago and your order might just be delivered by a robot.

The hotel, which describes itself as being "at the intersection of art and science" (it's actually in Streeterville just steps from Michigan Avenue) is an attractive choice for the curious, science-minded guest.

Fans visiting the hotel just to experience service from the two Robot Concierges, Leo and Cleo, now have a package designed specifically for their needs.

Through March 30, 2020, robot fans can book the Bot Experience Package, which celebrates the hotel's electronic celebrities.

The package includes overnight accommodations, a $25 room service credit, and a choice of robot-delivered amenity. Guests can choose between house-made cookies and milk or the higher-octane, adult-only #BotShots for four.

The amenities are available for delivery between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Guests will also remember their time with Leo and Cleo with a plush robot, included in the package price.

When Leo and Cleo are attending other guests (the hotel has 195 rooms—a tall task list, even for a pair of robots) curious guests can try out their room amenities, including an acoustic amplifier, customized Amazon Alexa, and dynamic digital hallway art.

When it's time to dine, guests can head to the Albert (as in Einstein), the hotel's eclectic three-meal restaurant and bar, where a library of 12,000 science novels lines the walls.

Package rates start at $169 and can be booked by contacting the hotel directly or visiting their website. Hotel EMC2 is a member of Marriot's Autograph Collection of independent hotels.

