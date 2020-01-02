Last updated: 01:35 PM ET, Thu January 02 2020

Hotel Occupancy Projections Reportedly on the Rise in Key Mexican Destinations

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood January 02, 2020

Sunset in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.
PHOTO: Sunset in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Jonathan Ross)

Recent data suggests hotel occupancy projections for several key Mexican tourist destinations are positive for 2020.

According to Hosteltur.com, at least 13 hotels are expected to open this year in Cancun, Playa Mujeres, Riviera Maya and Puerto Morelos, which will combine for an additional 5,400-plus rooms available for leisure or business trips.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Getty Images - plane

gallery icon These Are the World's Safest Airlines For 2020

Partners Statues - Walt Disney & Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom

Disney Offering Savings on Dining Packages, Resort and Hotel...

Entertainment
plane, engine, travel

Data Shows 2019 Was Third Safest Year in Aviation History

Airlines & Airports
Meditation at sunrise

gallery icon 11 Travel Trends to Look For in 2020

When the new and overhauled properties debut in 2020, Riviera Maya would have a total of 49,273 rooms and an occupancy rate of 77.9 percent, while Cancun would boast 35,937 rooms and an occupancy rate of 76.7 percent.

Playa Mujeres would grow to 7,631 rooms and an occupancy rate of 77.7 percent, and Puerto Morelos would reach 6,291 rooms and an occupancy of 75.1 percent. The positive hotel occupancy projections in Mexico come despite the forecasted slowdown of the economy in the United States in 2020.

Some of the Mexican hotels expected to open in 2020 include the 174-room Hilton Canopy in Cancun, the revamped 1,200-room Planet Hollywood in Playa Mujeres, the 1,044-room Senator in Puerto Morelos, the 850-room Barcelo Maya Riviera in Puerto Aventuras and more.

In a report from Reportur.mx in December, Cancun’s hotel occupancy rates for the first quarter of 2020 are being forecast at 82 percent.

For more information on Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Martini with olives

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Unveils Redesigned Vesper Bar

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Woman Jumps From Disney World Ferry

H Hotel Los Angeles: Rooftop and Retro Charm

Hilton Makes Debut in St. Kitts and Nevis

The New and Improved Club Med Alpe d’Huez Welcomes Guests

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS