Hotel Occupancy Projections Reportedly on the Rise in Key Mexican Destinations
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood January 02, 2020
Recent data suggests hotel occupancy projections for several key Mexican tourist destinations are positive for 2020.
According to Hosteltur.com, at least 13 hotels are expected to open this year in Cancun, Playa Mujeres, Riviera Maya and Puerto Morelos, which will combine for an additional 5,400-plus rooms available for leisure or business trips.
When the new and overhauled properties debut in 2020, Riviera Maya would have a total of 49,273 rooms and an occupancy rate of 77.9 percent, while Cancun would boast 35,937 rooms and an occupancy rate of 76.7 percent.
Playa Mujeres would grow to 7,631 rooms and an occupancy rate of 77.7 percent, and Puerto Morelos would reach 6,291 rooms and an occupancy of 75.1 percent. The positive hotel occupancy projections in Mexico come despite the forecasted slowdown of the economy in the United States in 2020.
Some of the Mexican hotels expected to open in 2020 include the 174-room Hilton Canopy in Cancun, the revamped 1,200-room Planet Hollywood in Playa Mujeres, the 1,044-room Senator in Puerto Morelos, the 850-room Barcelo Maya Riviera in Puerto Aventuras and more.
In a report from Reportur.mx in December, Cancun’s hotel occupancy rates for the first quarter of 2020 are being forecast at 82 percent.
For more information on Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS