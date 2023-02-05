Hotel Review: Lotte New York Palace
Hotel & Resort Scott Laird February 05, 2023
The Lotte New York Palace is a hotel that tells a proverbial tale of two cities. There are two New Yorks in this tale, separated by a hundred years, both in periods when the city’s love of wealth was at its peak.
Some palace hotels, particularly in the United States have “palace” in their name out of pure hyperbole. Although the U.S. has never had “palaces” in the royal sense, the homes built in what is now midtown Manhattan at the end of the 19th Century are as close as anything in the country to a palace, and the Villard Houses on Madison Avenue were among the grandest built in an age so known for wealth it was called the “Gilded Age”.
A hundred years later, developers bought the mansion, which had changed hands several times over the century, and built a 51-story skyscraper—emblematic of another period of a wealth-loving New York—which was completed in 1980, and the Helmsley Palace Hotel was born. It was later renamed the New York Palace, and since its 2015 acquisition by Lotte Hotels & Resorts of Korea has traded as The Lotte New York Palace, although the hotel generally operates as it always has, without overt branding influence from Lotte (Lotte’s only other North American property—in Seattle—is operated in line with Lotte’s brand identity).
Whether guests find themselves spending their time in the spaces occupying the old Villard Mansion or the modern hotel tower, there’s sparkle to be found.
The polished marbles, plush carpet, and rich woods of the hotel’s public spaces, in the mansion, evoke that earlier era of gilt. The Gold Room pays homage to this era, with Renaissance-style architecture courtesy of the famed New York architect Stanford White, capped by a soaring golden arched ceiling. Guests come here for signature cocktails and a menu of mixed bar bites (truffle fries, yes please) and large plates, late into the evening.
In the mornings, they step next door to the Villard restaurant for breakfast in surroundings that feel virtually untouched from the days of the original mansion. There’s standard breakfast fare to be had, but the space is exquisitely only-in-New-York and befitting any guest who appreciates the finer details of historical homage and the city’s no-nonsense service delivery.
A favorite of mine was the morning energy in Pomme Palais, where a gaggle of ladies hustled to turn out espresso coffees and warm pastries for a fast-moving line of conference attendees. It was nearly impossible to choose between a gigantic bagel and a gigantic croissant, but in the end, they were both utterly satisfying (as was the coffee).
The hotel also has a wide range of accommodations. There are Palace rooms and suites, and there are Towers rooms and suites, which come with private check-in, separate elevators, and a host of added amenities like butler services such as shoe shine, pressing and packing and unpacking. The Towers rooms take up the 41st floor and higher, and also include some luxury suites.
Speaking of suites, the hotel has some of the largest in the city, like the 5,000 square foot The Jewel Suite by Martin Katz, packed with one and a half million dollars worth of jewels, including a two-story cascading chandelier. Penthouse Suites contain a solarium with a working fireplace, rooftop terrace, and private gym.
My own Towers room had a lovely view of the cathedral and Rockefeller Center, and I particularly enjoyed the Molton Brown bath amenities and heated bathroom floor.
Sitting just across Madison Avenue from St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the hotel is just steps to Rockefeller Center and is also convenient to the United Nations—a good base for exploring Midtown Manhattan.
The Takeaway
The Lotte New York Palace is a delightful find in midtown, with a near-perfect location, spacious rooms, and delightful public spaces.
The Math
Rooms start at $485 per night and vary by season and availability. The hotel does not levy a resort or destination fee.
Instagrammable Moment
The lobby stairs or city views from the tower’s upper floors.
Loyalty
The Guestbook
Good to Know
Reservations are encouraged for both The Villard Restaurant and Rarities, the hotel’s salon for rare spirits, wines, and champagnes.
History tours of the hotel are available once a week.
