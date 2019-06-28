Hotel Royal Classic Osaka to Start Accepting Online Reservations in July
With less than six months to go until the opening of Hotel Royal Classic Osaka, operator Royal Classic Ltd. has announced that it will start accepting online reservations from noon on July 1, 2019. The hotel, designed by globally celebrated Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and incorporating the facade of the former Osaka Shin-Kabukiza theater, is scheduled to open on December 1.
The opening of Hotel Royal Classic Osaka will mark the birth of a striking new landmark for the central Osaka Minami area. Along with 150 luxurious guest rooms and suites, the hotel will also offer a choice of restaurants and bars, as well as function rooms and wedding facilities. Situated within convenient reach of the Osaka Metro subway's Namba Station, the hotel will provide an ideal setting for a host of business, bridal, and sightseeing applications.
Under the leadership of general manager and hospitality industry expert Katsuya Usami, this first venture under the Royal Classic brand will strive to honor the history of a location that has served as a crucible for so much of the distinctive local culture, bringing fresh value to Osaka Minami, and boosting Osaka's development as an international tourist hub.
For more details, please visit the Hotel Royal Classic website, which will be updated at noon on July 1 with full online reservation capabilities.
For more information, visit hotel-royalclassic.jp/en/.
SOURCE: Hotel Royal Classic Osaka press release.
