Hotel Xcaret Arte’s All Fun Inclusive Offerings
The adults-only Hotel Xcaret Arte offers plenty of activities and experiences to enjoy, both on and off the resort property!
There’s plenty to enjoy at the resort itself. Accommodations pay homage to Mexico’s rich cultural and artistic heritage, while daily programming includes weaving and pottery workshops or Latin dance and literature classes.
Guests enjoy a diverse array of gourmet cuisine at dining concepts spearheaded by some of the best Mexican chefs, like Michelin-starred chef, Paco Méndez. The resort recently debuted its first vegan restaurant, called Apapachoa, this September.
But the real draw towards Hotel Xcaret Arte isn’t just its beautiful design, delicious food and daily experiences. It’s Xcaret’s All Fun Inclusive concept.
All Fun Inclusive provides much more than just a resort stay. Each guest at Hotel Xcaret Arte receives free transportation and free access to all of Xcaret’s parks, along with its newer concept Xcaret Xailing, and while some of these parks require a prior reservation, all offer incredible opportunities to explore, have fun and make lasting memories.
Xcaret Park is the signature destination that guests can enjoy. It’s a cultural extravaganza with Mayan ruins, an aquarium, aviary, butterfly pavilion and so much more! In fact, this eco-park claims over 50 natural and cultural attractions to enjoy for the whole family.
Xplor and its night-park concept Xplor Fuego are for the adrenaline junkies, where they can zip-line over a verdant jungle and float down the ultimate lazy river in a natural underground cavern.
There are also five more concepts to enjoy: Xenses, Xel-Há, Xoximilco, Xenotes and Xavage, all offering free access for Hotel Xcaret Arte guests along with free transportation services.
With Hotel Xcaret Arte, you’re not just staying at a resort: you’re creating a limitless experience that’s all your own.
Curious to learn more? Visit Hotel Xcaret Arte's website today.
