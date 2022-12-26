HotelDO Eyes Expansion in Latin America
Hotel & Resort TravelPulse Staff December 26, 2022
HotelDO is going all out to grow its footprint in Latin America.
"This 2022, we will be closing delighted, with a lot of work, opening new markets, and with new hires," it said.
The brand indicated that, to date, they maintain 80 open vacancies for different teams throughout the region. By 2023 they expect 150 vacancies, which speaks of the expectations that HotelDO holds.
HotelDO is already present in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina and is being wholly relaunched in the United States, Europe and Asia. The brand will also debut in Chile, Ecuador and Peru.
This expansion plan is based on three main pillars: customer service, the latest technology and inventory.
The brand will offer more payment options and recover activities that HotelDO frequently had, such as its famous FAM Tours for its agencies, its presence in industry events and important promotional fairs and training.
HotelDO works with more than 12,000 travel agencies throughout the region, growing month by month, thanks to its commercial presence and new value proposition.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS