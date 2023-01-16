Hotels and Resorts for TV and Movie Jet-Setters
Jet-setters travel for luxury and pleasure, and jet-setting just so happens to be one of the travel trends for 2023. Especially when the destination has been selected as a television or movie setting, and guests get to experience the destination both personally and through the eyes of a camera.
Here are some happening places where both past and recent television and movies have been filmed.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, La Romana, Dominican Republic
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, the premier 7,000-acre resort in the Dominican Republic countryside of La Romana is no stranger to film sets and production crews.
In 1974, the team at Paramount Pictures created an entire replica 16th-century Mediterranean village on property, known as Altos de Chavon, to act as a movie set. Since then, Altos de Chavon has been home to scenes from some spectacular movies as The Godfather: Part II and Apocalypse Now.
More recently, in 2022, The Lost City featuring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum was filmed at Casa de Campo’s Altos de Chavon.
Lotte New York Palace, New York City
Though Gossip Girl may no longer be on the air, the series continues to be a pop culture classic.
Fans can replay their favorite moments and memories with Serena, Blair, Chuck, Nate and Dan at the Lotte New York Palace, the backdrop to many of the show’s iconic scenes. The hotel’s Towers Triplex Suite served as the Van der Woodsen’s temporary residence, while Blair schemed in the Palace Courtyard and Serena sipped martinis in the Gold Room.
The hotel offers tours as well as a Gossip Girl Getaway for fans to experience the iconic Upper East Side lifestyle of these characters at Lotte New York Palace.
Beverly Wilshire, Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills
Though this 1928 Southern California luxury hotel has been used numerous times as the location for films and television series, one of the most notable is the 1990 classic Pretty Woman, with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.
Guests can follow in the footsteps of character Vivian Ward with the Wilshire’s popular Pretty Woman for a Day package that features ultra-luxury accommodations and a behind-the-scenes tour of Rodeo Drive’s most famous fashion houses. Guests will have their own personal wardrobe consultant and stylist. Added accompaniments include an exclusive dining experience at THEBlvd, a romantic dinner for two in the privacy of your suite, and a couples massage.
San Dominica Palace Four Seasons, Taormina, Sicily
If watching The White Lotus series gets you in the mood for a magical dazzling Italian escape, then you’ll be excited to hear this dream can be made a reality.
Just like Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her Italian fantasy of being Monica Vitti for the day, guests can live their own wishes and desires inspired by the second season of Mike White’s hit social satire.
While the elite, five-star resorts of The White Lotus are fictional, there is a resort in Sicily that plays host to the filming of the series’ second season. The San Domenico Palace in Taormina is a former convent dating back to 1374. With Mount Etna and the ancient Greek theater as stunning backdrops, this five-star resort is phenomenal.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida
Glamour meets luxury and history at this famous Miami Beach Resort situated on oceanfront Collins Avenue in the heart of Millionaire's Row.
Built in 1954, the hotel has been the setting for many movies over the years, but perhaps it’s best known for the 1964 flick Goldfinger with Sean Connery and Bond Girl Jill Masterson.
Recently the hotel played host to the mini-series The Marvelous Mrs. Mazel.
St. Regis, Bora Bora
This tropical paradise resort features the largest over-water villas in the South Pacific along with stunning beach villas.
Set against the towering majesty of Mount Otemanu and a crystalline lagoon with powdery white sand, the hotel provided the setting as the exotic Eden Resort in the 2009 movie Couples Retreat comedy with Vince Vaughn, Kristen Bell, Jason Bateman and Kristin Davis.
