Hotels That Make You Feel Like a Kid Again
Hotel & Resort Club Med Lauren Bowman September 13, 2019
From the whimsy to just downright creative, some hotels are going the extra mile to create unique rooms and spaces specifically tailored to childhood favorites. Experience indoor camping, a gamers paradise, a fully Barbie themed getaway and a candy room that would make Willa Wonka excited.
The Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is offering a special Back-to-School kit to get all those last-minute fall getaways in. Be sure to give the hotel at least a 72-hour notice and you’ll be rewarded with many of your camping favorites, all while still enjoying the great indoors. You'll have tons fun making s’mores and playing board games—and your kids will even enjoy daily admission to GO H2O! kids club.
For those that just want to escape to their room to play video games, the Hilton Panama has the ultimate room for you—err, your kid. The Alienware Room is decked out with it’s the latest gaming technology. Attached as its own guestroom, the gaming room has a special chair to fully immerse the player in their gaming experience. From a 4K OLED TV to surround sound, the room is equipped with everything necessary to put you in the game.
But family members, don’t despair. The Hilton Panama comes with all the Hilton amenities you’ve come to love. Located just steps from the beach, the rest of your family can enjoy all the favorites Panama City Beach has to offer and the new developments coming to the area.
For those who wished they could live in their own Barbie Dream House growing up, Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe has teamed up with Mattel to offer a truly exceptional experience—the Barbie-themed Glamping Sleepover Room.
This is the perfect mother-daughter retreat where visitors can take photos standing next to Barbie’s oversized, iconic pink heel, located just outside the hotel, before making their way to the in-room Barbie camper. There is even a special Barbie cabana located poolside, decked out in the classic hot pink that has become so well-known to the Barbie brand.
The Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe is located in the business district of Mexico City and steps away from the Frida Kahlo Museum as well as Kidzania—an interactive experience that helps kids explore what they want to be when they grow up.
Club Med Miches—which is scheduled to open this November—is planning to debut a special candy room that will satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth. But to make this a truly one-of-kind experience, kids will first need to go on a scavenger hunt to figure out the secret password to gain entry into the room. Decadent desserts made in partnership with Xocolat, unlimited sweets and a scavenger hunt just to gain entry? This is one that will make adults feel like a kid again.
