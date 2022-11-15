How Busy Will Mexico Hotels Be This Holiday Travel Season?
Hotel & Resort Alberto Lozano November 15, 2022
Between November 18 to 21, hotels in Mexico will receive almost 2 million guests whose lodging spill is estimated at 135 million dollars.
Due to Mexico's Revolution commemoration, Mexico expects to receive during the four-day long weekend (November 18 to 21, 2022) a spill of 1.4 billion dollars for consumption of tourist services in 12 different destinations, such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico City, and Los Cabos.
According to Mexico's Ministry of Tourism, more than 4 million tourists will travel through different destinations in Mexico during the last long weekend of 2022, which also coincides with the so-called “Buen Fin” (Black Friday's Mexican version).
The expected hotel occupancy will be 65.9 percent nationwide, representing three percentage points more than the same period in 2021 when 62.9 percent of general occupancy was registered.
On the one hand, the arrival of 1 million 892,000 tourists to hotels is expected, which, compared to the same holiday period of 2019, represents a recovery of 99.7 percent in the arrival of tourists, meaning that only 6,000 tourists are missing to reach the level of 2019.
On the other hand, more than two million domestic tourists will stay in another form of accommodation, such as visits to family and friends, in second homes, and on platforms like Airbnb. Another 247,000 domestic and foreign tourists are expected to stay in shared economy accommodations.
The occupancy percentage that will be reached in the 12 selected destinations will be: Puerto Vallarta 89.3 percent; Aguascalientes 85.1 percent; Los Cabos 79.8 percent; Mexico City 78.6 percent; Cancun 78.4 percent; Querétaro 76.7 percent; Acapulco 69.6 percent; San Cristóbal de las Casas 68.8 percent; Puebla 66.7 percent; San Miguel de Allende 65.3 percent; Villahermosa 50.7 percent, and Tuxtla Gutiérrez 45.5 percent. Altogether, these touristic destinations represent 42.5 percent of the total rooms available in Mexico.
The so-called “Buen Fin” sales strategy from Mexico's private trade sector is expected to bring sales for 195 billion pesos, according to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco-Servytur for its acronym in Spanish).
For international or domestic tourists traveling by land, the Angeles Verdes will provide them, if need it, mechanical assistance and tourist advice throughout 37,000 kilometers of the country's roads and through the toll-free number 078 and in the mobile application, available on Android and iOS systems.
Mexico is expected to continue to be busy throughout Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday travel period.
