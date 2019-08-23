Howard Johnson Creates First-Ever All Candy Hotel Room
August 23, 2019
Talk about sugar overload!
Howard Johnson by Wyndham is celebrating its largest design-refresh in more than 25 years with a completely candy-inspired hotel room designed to put a smile on the faces of travelers.
The company is hosting a pop-up event in New York City (at 393 Broadway) today and tomorrow, only in order to provide a “sweet-peek” at its new hotel rooms.
Tourists and locals alike are invited to visit what is being dubbed "HoJo's Sweet Escape" and "check-in" to the city's newest accommodations: an all-candy re-creation of the brand’s new rooms. Yes. You read that right. All. Candy. Think marshmallows, jellybeans, licorice and more.
The event celebrates Howard Johnson's new retro-cool hotel rooms, which feature a modern design with a playful nod to the nostalgic days of orange roofs, ice cream and family road trips.
"Howard Johnson is one of those brands that is embedded in the hearts and minds of travelers young and old, the world over," said Clem Bence, vice president of operations and brand leader for Howard Johnson. "Say 'HoJo' and people can't help but to smile as they think back on the memories they've made with us over the decades. Our new look and feel seeks to celebrate our storied past while looking to the future with modern amenities, playful design and a reimagined aesthetic that is distinctly Howard Johnson."
Howard Johnson's re-imagined guestrooms take their inspiration from classic, mid-century modern design while adding contemporary and stylish accents that emphasize connectivity—ideal for on-the-go travelers wanting to plug-in and re-charge.
Design elements include a playful, marshmallow wall mirror; sleek vinyl upholstered headboards and custom abstract art showcasing the brand's iconic gate lodge roofline.
The rooms also include the brand's signature colors, orange, and turquoise.
"We wanted this design to do more than just please the eye, we wanted it to spark conversation and delight among our multi-generational guests, thoughtfully marrying the old with the new. The end result is a familiar, nostalgic experience that at the same time is both elevated and entirely new," said Bence.
Currently, more than 70 percent of Howard Johnson hotels across the U.S. and Canada have started or completed renovations in line with the new design package with the majority of hotels expected to have completed the refresh by the summer of 2020.
Once work is complete, the brand estimates that Howard Johnson hotel owners will have invested a total of more than $40 million into elevating the on-property experience at more than 200 Howard Johnson hotels across the U.S. and Canada.
"HoJo's Sweet Escape" is available today and tomorrow only and is free and open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. daily.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP for tickets here. While walk-ins are welcome, ticket holders will receive priority entry.
In addition to enjoying an all-candy re-creation of one of Howard Johnson's new hotel rooms, visitors will also enjoy a one-of-a-kind, over-the-top photo ops, and experiences.
