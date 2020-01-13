Hyatt Announces Development of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur
Hotel & Resort January 13, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur hotel will have 450 rooms available to leisure and business travelers alike. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with KL MIDTOWN Sdn. Bhd., a joint venture company by Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (Hap Seng) and TTDI KL Metropolis Sdn. Bhd., to develop a new 450-room Hyatt Regency branded hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Set to be completed in 2024, the new hotel will mark the return of the Hyatt Regency brand to Kuala Lumpur.
For leisure and business travelers visiting the Malaysian capital, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur will deliver energizing experiences and a stress-free environment that embodies the Hyatt Regency brand ethos. Guests will enjoy seamless, intuitive service alongside refreshing food and beverage concepts and flexible spaces suited for work, collaboration or relaxation.
“We are excited to be working with KL MIDTOWN Sdn. Bhd. on the development of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur and to be bringing the Hyatt Regency brand back to the energetic capital city of Malaysia,” said David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “This will be our second collaboration with Hap Seng in Malaysia after we recently announced our plans for the Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu. We are grateful for Hap Seng’s continued trust and are delighted to be part of these very exciting milestones and new experiences in Malaysia.”
Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur will be a state-of-the-art property designed by internationally renowned architect Kengo Kuma. When completed, the hotel will offer four food and beverage concepts including two bars, a market café, and a Japanese restaurant. It will also feature an outdoor swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and Regency Club – an exclusive lounge offering a relaxed environment to work, meet and socialize for club level guests. For meetings and events, the hotel will also include 21,528 square feet (2,000 square meters) of flexible space, including a 10,764 square foot (1,000 square meter) ballroom, making it the ideal setting for any occasion.
The hotel will be situated just north of the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the third largest MICE venue in Southeast Asia and the largest trade and exhibition center in Malaysia. With a direct connection to MITEC, Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur will be easily accessible for business travelers who are visiting the meeting venue. The venue is located just five miles (eight kilometers) northwest of Kuala Lumpur’s city center, and 37 miles (60 kilometers) from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
“In addition to being a prominent hotel for us in Malaysia, the introduction of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur will bring awareness to the Hyatt Regency brand in the wider region,” said Patrick Finn, senior vice president – real estate & development, Asia-Pacific for Hyatt. “The new hotel is part of our strategy to grow Hyatt’s brand presence in Malaysia, building upon the five hotels that currently operate in the region.”
“Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur will add to Hap Seng’s hotel development efforts with Hyatt in Malaysia, complementing the recently announced Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu,” said Dato’ Jorgen Bornhoft, chairman of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad. “We chose Hyatt for this project because of our excellent past experience working together, paired with the hotel company’s established leadership reputation in the hospitality industry. We will work closely with Hyatt and Kengo Kuma to create a standout Hyatt Regency property that reflects all the elements that has made the brand a preferred choice for both business and leisure travelers over the years.”
For more information about Hyatt Regency hotels, please visit hyattregency.com.
SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels & Resorts press release.
For more information on Kuala Lumpur
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS