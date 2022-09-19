Hyatt Announces Leadership Changes at Apple Leisure Group
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Apple Leisure Group President and CEO Alejandro Reynal would leave the company on September 30.
Reynal spent three years with Apple Leisure Group, which was acquired by Hyatt in November 2021. Hyatt President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Hoplamazian will assume leadership of Apple Leisure Group, effective October 1.
“I am filled with deep gratitude and respect for Alejandro’s leadership throughout the acquisition and our strong first year as one company,” Hoplamazian said. “With expertise and passion, Alejandro has led the ALG team to a position of strength and ensured ALG’s business became a thriving part of Hyatt.”
“We have learned a lot from each other, and I personally thank Alejandro for his partnership and friendship, which will endure,” Hoplamazian continued. “Moving ahead, I look forward to collaborating even more closely with each member of the ALG executive committee as we continue our growth journey together.”
To support Hoplamazian, ALG Vacations Group President Ray Snisky will take on additional responsibilities related to business coordination and other operational matters, effective October 1.
“I am immensely proud of what we have built with the ALG leadership team and our colleagues around the world,” Reynal said. “We have moved through the toughest time in our industry and come out of it stronger than ever. I firmly believe in the power of this combination and am very confident in a bright future ahead for both ALG and Hyatt.”
Last month, Apple Leisure Group appointed Sergio Rascon as Vice President of Development for the Hyatt-owned brand. Rascon will report to Javier Coll, Group President of Global Business Development and Innovation, as the newest member of the ALG Development team.
