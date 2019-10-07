Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Regency Cairo West
Hotel & Resort October 07, 2019
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with ALDAU Development group for a Hyatt-branded hotel in Cairo. Hyatt Regency Cairo West, set to open in the last quarter of 2020, will mark the return of the Hyatt brand to the capital of Egypt. The hotel joins Hyatt Regency Sharm El Sheikh and will further add to Hyatt’s growing brand footprint in North Africa.
Situated within the well-established Pyramids Heights Business Park, the hotel will provide the perfect setting for business and leisure travelers, as well as meetings and events. Its location will be in close proximity to diverse corporations, landmarks, malls, and popular leisure and cultural attractions such as the Pyramids of Giza, and soon, the Grand Egyptian Museum and Giza Sphinx International Airport.
“We’re thrilled to announce the return of the Hyatt brand to Cairo and are focused on the increased tourism figures and continued development in and around the capital city,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development, Middle East and North Africa for Hyatt. “Hyatt Regency Cairo West will be a great addition to our growing portfolio in North Africa as we anticipate the hotel will become a destination where both business and leisure travelers can stay connected and energized throughout their stay.”
Created for a seamless and personalized guest experience, Hyatt Regency Cairo West will feature 242 contemporary guestrooms and suites, inspired by Egyptian culture; with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Pyramids of Giza or the hotel’s pool and lush gardens. Room amenities offered will include the latest technology such as smart mirrors and sensor LED lighting control, as well as in-room massage and beauty facilities in a number of the suites.
The hotel will have additional features including five distinct restaurants, bar and lounges, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor heated swimming pool and casino adjacent to the building.
Set to become a go-to gathering place for meetings, elaborate social events and weddings, the hotel will feature seven meeting rooms, a Grand Ballroom providing 4,628 square feet (430 square meters) of banquet space accommodating up to 500 guests, outdoor function areas, and the latest 360-degree digital projector technology.
SOURCE: Hyatt press release.
