Hyatt Announces Plans for Thompson Denver
Hotel & Resort July 23, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Thompson Hotels will be the debut property for the Hyatt Hotels Corporation in Colorado. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced plans for Thompson Denver, the first Thompson Hotels property in the state of Colorado, expected to open in 2021. Currently under development, Thompson Denver recently broke ground at 1600 Market Street in LoDo, a bustling downtown neighborhood in the heart of the city that is steps from iconic Union Station.
“Denver has been a priority market for our Thompson Hotels brand and we are excited to have the opportunity to be bringing it to this vibrant city,” said David Tarr, senior vice president, development, Hyatt. “We are looking forward to introducing locals and visitors to the brand’s tailored and refined edge, with its world-class culinary offerings, elevated programming, and groundbreaking design.”
Developed by T2 Hospitality, a leading hospitality developer in the Western United States, the 11-story boutique hotel will be designed as a modern-day chalet, with architecture by Denver’s DLR Group and interiors by internationally-acclaimed, award-winning firm Parts + Labor, in collaboration with the Thompson Hotels design team. The 216-room Thompson Denver will provide travelers with a sophisticated lifestyle experience from the moment of arrival.
Upon entry, guests will immediately be taken by the oversized hearth fireplace, which extends from the lower-level meeting space through to the lobby floor. Strong architectural pieces will act as dividers within the lobby, separating the check-in area from a grab-and-go café, featuring a juice bar, curated retail and other takeaway items, which will transition into a bar and lounge in the evening. Large concrete columns adorned with rough-hewn wood and metal accents and a raw, brutalist staircase will evoke the feeling of a rustic, yet urban ski lodge.
Unifying impeccable design with and the casual sophistication of the west, guestrooms will blend warmth with style. Featuring a natural palette of deep browns, rich, dark greens and greys, luxurious textures and materials will be utilized throughout the spaces, such as terracotta tile flooring, a woven grey wool rug, saddle leather headboard, and soft woven sofa featuring a hand-stitched graphic pattern. The property will also include 15 luxury suites, including the signature Thompson Suite located on the 7th floor, complete with an oversized terrace and dedicated entertaining space.
The 90-seat ground-floor signature restaurant will boast an all-day dining concept, rotating from day to night. Centered around a circular interior bar area with a custom jewel box light fixture, the restaurant will be outfitted in luxe green and brown tones, complimented by dark woods and interior foliage. A wall constructed of rock and glass will frame the space, nodding to the Rocky Mountains landscape. Private mezzanine dining will also be available.
Located on the 6th floor of the hotel, an indoor/outdoor terrace with lounge and bar will add to downtown Denver’s energetic social scene. With 140 seats for dining and drinking, the extensive area will feature a sunroom and courtyard - which will be an open-air area during the warmer months - and a library and whiskey room with a custom-designed pool table and fireplace. Warm woven rattan ceilings and deep-tiled flooring are combined with light cast concrete surfaces, intermingling dark and light within the space. The property will also have an array of function and meeting spaces with a residential feel, richly-designed in a color palette of deep jewel tones.
Thompson Denver is an example of Hyatt’s growing lifestyle sector and Thompson Hotels’ robust development pipeline, with additional projects in the works in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami, and across the state of Texas. Thompson Denver will join Thompson hotels in New York, Nashville, Seattle, Chicago, and Toronto, in addition to resorts in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen, Los Cabos, and Zihuatanejo.
To learn more about Thompson Hotels, visit www.thompsonhotels.com.
SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels Corporation press release.
