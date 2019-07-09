Hyatt Announces the Opening of Hyatt Regency Chantilly
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Chantilly, the ninth Hyatt branded hotel in France. Reminiscent of an 18th-century authentic hamlet, the 211-room property is set along the Nonette River in the historic town of Chantilly. Situated in the tranquil town, only 20 minutes from Charles De Gaulle International Airport and 45 minutes from the center of Paris, the hotel is able to accommodate both business and leisure guests alike.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Chantilly,” said Charles Guyonnaud, general manager of Hyatt Regency Chantilly. “The hotel’s exquisite facilities combined with its peaceful setting provides the ultimate business retreat and relaxation getaway.”
Comprised of eight buildings, the hotel offers a scenic setting among lush trees and serves as a venue for hosting a variety of events including weddings, social occasions, exhibitions, meetings, and conferences.
Chantilly is home to many historic attractions including the Domaine de Chantilly, which features the Chateau de Chantilly, the Musée Condé and the intact treasures of the 19th century prince, Henri d’Orléans, Duke of Aumale. Also nearby are the prestigious Chantilly horseracing courses for those with a passion for equestrian sports. Golf lovers will also appreciate the numerous golf courses in the area. Guests will be also able to explore the historical and natural treasures of the region by bike or horseback, taking in the beautiful and tranquil setting of Chantilly.
Guestrooms
The hotel’s 211 modern and spacious guestrooms include 14 luxury suites, offering four different suite vartieties including one Royal Garden Suite, seven Regency Executive Suites, one Chantilly Suite, and five Regency Suites. Guests staying in suites and Regency Club rooms enjoy additional amenities such as complimentary breakfast, evening cocktails, and hors d'œuvres.
Dining
Hyatt Regency Chantilly boasts four distinct dining spaces, each brimming with unique features and personalities. The signature restaurant, Nord, showcases time-honored recipes that reflect northern French soul food. Craft, a gourmet restaurant with a spirit of hospitality, is perfect for diners who love shared plates. The restaurant’s open kitchen also invites guests to watch as their healthy and seasonal food is prepared. Le Condé is a cozy lounge with an extravagant touch and offers direct access to a landscaped outdoor terrace, where a variety of signature punch beverages are served. The Market, open 24/7, offers a large selection of exclusive quality products to grab and go, freshly prepared by the hotel’s Executive Chef, Christophe Scheller.
Wellbeing
Guests can relax by visiting Le Cottage Spa & Wellness, the luxury 12,917 square foot (1,200 square meter) Spa and Wellness Center, home to five treatment rooms, a steam bath, organic and traditional saunas, a spacious relaxation lounge and an indoor swimming pool. The fitness center also offers state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring that every guest has the opportunity to feel fully rejuvenated.
Meeting and events
With its proximity to Paris and 16,146 square feet (1,500 square meters) of flexible event space, Hyatt Regency Chantilly is the perfect venue for groups of all sizes. The hotel’s 5,382 square foot (500 square meter) Regency Ballroom is set within the property’s enchanting gardens, making it the perfect venue for a wedding or formal celebration. Additionally, with ten contemporary rooms all fully equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and on-site tech support, the hotel offers everything in one place making it a convenient choice for conferences.
