Hyatt House Opens at Orlando International Airport
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 02, 2023
The Hyatt House Orlando Airport, which is situated at the entrance of the airport, has made its debut.
The property’s 156 rooms include 63 apartment-style Kitchen Suites, featuring fully equipped kitchens.
Hyatt House Orlando Airport is equipped with The Commons Lounge, boasting an outdoor fire pit and barbeque; an outdoor heated swimming pool; The H BAR, which is open seven days a weekend and offers items like soups and sandwiches, beer and wine; a 24-hour gym; and 2,250 square feet of meeting spaces.
The pet-friendly property also features a Borrows Menu for guests forget items like phone chargers and razors, along with complimentary shuttle service to the airport.
“We’re thrilled to officially open Hyatt House Orlando Airport and celebrate the completion of our second McKibbon-developed Hyatt product,” said J.B. McKibbon, IV, president of McKibbon Equities, which owns the property.
“As with every McKibbon-developed hotel, special care and attention went into ensuring every element of Hyatt House Orlando was thoughtfully designed to reflect the needs and wants of today’s travelers.”
The hotel managed is by McKibbon Hospitality.
