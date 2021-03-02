Hyatt Launches Flex Sale
March 02, 2021
Hyatt announced on March 2, 2021 that guests can now get either a free one-night stay with four paid nights or save 10-20% off their stays for more than 900 Hyatt hotels around the globe.
The promotion is good for reservations made before April 2, 2021 for stays through September 12, 2021. Guests can choose to earn a free night, which must be used during the duration of their stay, or receive 10-20% off or more of their entire stay.
World of Hyatt members can add even more savings, and the sale itself is eligible for combination with other Hyatt-brand offers, like the Work from Hyatt promotion, which is a minimum 5-night extended-stay offer that includes high-speed Internet and designated work spaces, along with other resort perks like a poolside cabana rental.
With over 900 hotels to choose from, the sky's the limit with Hyatt. Take an energizing ski-trip to Vail, Colorado with the Grand Hyatt Vail and receive 25% off, or take an incredibly relaxing beach vacation at the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen in Mexico and also receive 25% off.
“Many guests, members and customers are telling us they are eager to get away to relax and recharge,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “We’re leaning into our purpose of care to provide this new global offer with an extended stay period through the fall so that travelers can experience the joy of travel when they’re ready, and feel extra confident knowing their trips are backed with a flexible cancellation policy and Hyatt’s commitment to care and cleanliness."
