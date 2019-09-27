Hyatt Launches Partnership With Lindblad Expeditions
Scott Laird September 27, 2019
World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points when booking select luxury excursions with Lindblad Expeditions. The partnership, which was first announced in June, launched for bookings and redemptions on Thursday.
World of Hyatt Members can earn World of Hyatt Points on select Lindblad Expeditions when booking though a designated co-branded website, by calling Hyatt or Lindblad call centers or through their preferred travel agent when they provide their World of Hyatt number at the time of booking.
Members will receive five Base Points per eligible $1 USD spent on the price of the excursion, plus the standard bonus accruals for elite members. Incidental charges are not considered eligible spend and will not earn points.
Qualifying nights on the excursion will count toward World of Hyatt elite tier status, and World of Hyatt members will receive a $250 onboard credit per reservation.
World of Hyatt members who also have the Hyatt co-branded credit cards will earn additional points for their eligible spend with Lindblad Expeditions.
Lindblad Expeditions is known for luxury adventure travel experiences with both land and cruise itineraries to some of the world’s most exotic destinations, including the Galapagos, Amazon and Antarctica.
Additional expeditions are also operated in cruise and land tour destinations popular with larger operators, but the smaller expedition ships allow their travelers access to more intimate, immersive activities in each destination.
A cursory check of the new website showed a wide selection of Lindblad Expeditions departures available for booking and redemptions—over 300 expedition trips per year will be available for booking to World of Hyatt members.
Additional destinations include the Arctic and Russian Far East, Baja California, Belize & Guatemala, British & Irish Isles, California Coast, Canada, Caribbean, Costa Rica & Panama, Egypt, Europe, Pacific Northwest, Patagonia, Scotland, South Pacific & French Polynesia and Vietnam & Cambodia.
World of Hyatt has expanded significantly over the past several years, adding partnerships with hotel brands such as Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and the full integration of hospitality brands including Thompson Hotels, Joie de Vivre, Alila and Destination Hotels.
World of Hyatt has also added partnerships with non-hotel brands such as Exhale Spa, allowing members to earn and redeem points for fitness classes and spa therapies, even when not in residence at a Hyatt property.
