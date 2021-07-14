Hyatt Launches ‘World of Care’ Commitment To Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 14, 2021
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has launched a new commitment that offers transparency and a promise to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The new commitment is called World of Care, a global Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) platform that aims to share detailed workforce diversity data, combat human trafficking and more. It is aligned with some of the goals found in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
For the first time in sixty years, Hyatt has released its 2020 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, including global gender and U.S. racial and ethnic workforce representation. It will continue to release this report annually from now on as part of the corporation’s Change Starts Here commitment, a set of goals for 2025 that was created last year.
“At Hyatt, we know that we achieve our greatest success when all colleagues feel confident bringing their whole selves to work each day. These diverse backgrounds and points of view fuel innovation and connect us more closely to all who are in our care,” said Malaika Myers, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hyatt. “We recognize there is much progress to be made – for our company, our industry, and our global society. Sharing our diversity data publicly and tying executive compensation to progress will ensure DE&I is further prioritized and embedded throughout the company so that Hyatt can truly reflect the diverse communities it serves and contribute to a more just world.”
Hyatt, as part of the World of Care program, has created one of the most comprehensive human trafficking training in the industry, which is now mandatory for all global colleagues. The training will help workers to notice signs of human trafficking and provide them with the knowledge of how to stop it.
Hyatt has also begun prioritizing its colleagues’ wellbeing, first by providing them with a Global Wellbeing Week in June, which included activities that centered around emotional, mental and physical health. This month’s focus is on volunteering and is called the Global Month of Service.
Where sustainability is concerned, Hyatt has reduced 25 percent of its per square meter greenhouse gas production worldwide, has begun sourcing sustainably caught seafood and has become the first global hotel brand to set sustainability goals with the World Wildlife Fund.
The hotel corporation has created a set of goals to achieve by 2030, which includes the significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, reduction in food waste and more.
“Hyatt’s purpose – to care for people so they can be their best – guides every aspect of our business,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt. “The events of the past year have underscored the urgency for the private sector to address societal issues with empathy, clarity, and accountability. World of Care deepens Hyatt’s commitment to caring for our people, planet, and communities.”
For more information, please click here.
