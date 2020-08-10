Hyatt Now Requiring Guests to Wear Face Coverings at All Properties in the Americas
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman August 10, 2020
Hyatt is the latest hotel brand to mandate facial coverings of both staff and guests visiting the property in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
This is just the latest in its extensive new rules and protocols to ensure the safety of staff and guests from the virus.
The hotel chain says all patrons must wear a facial covering, and those who do not have one will be offered one.
At first, the mandate was only for properties in the United States and Canada, but it has now evolved to also include the Caribbean, Central and South America.
“This new policy comes at a pivotal time amidst the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and helps us care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt in a statement.
“In an effort to enable safe travel, we support AHLA’s recently expanded Safe Stay initiative and traveler checklist that help us come together as an industry to promote clear guidelines, which for the foreseeable future include the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces and practicing social distancing throughout the hotel.”
Guests will be required to wear facial coverings throughout Hyatt’s properties including in meeting spaces, hotel restaurants and fitness centers.
Persons with medical conditions, children under two and those consuming food or beverages will be exempt from the new safety measure.
It is still encouraged that all guests and staff members practice social distancing where available. Hyatt says it will continue to monitor the pandemic, adhering to local government regulations and advice from health experts. The company will evaluate other areas where its properties are located to see if this needs to be put in place in other regions as well.
