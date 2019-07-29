Hyatt Opens New Grand Hyatt Hotel in Vail, Colorado
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of the luxury Grand Hyatt Vail, marking the second Grand Hyatt hotel in Colorado and the first in a U.S. mountain resort destination. The 285-room ski-in/ski-out resort sits at the base of the iconic Vail Mountain on the banks of Gore Creek and offers guests their own ski lift, Chair 20, for convenient access to world-class skiing and snowboarding.
Located in the heart of Vail Valley within the Cascade Village neighborhood, the hotel features bold, vibrant architecture inspired by its scenic locale and welcoming service, with exclusive amenities ideal for both leisure travelers and conference attendees alike.
Designed by the acclaimed LEO A DALY firm, Grand Hyatt Vail completed an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation in 2018. Influenced by the area’s surrounding mountains and history, the hotel’s contemporary guestrooms and common areas offer guests an elevated modern retreat with clean lines, gentle curves and subdued patterns with rich wood, stone and leather textures. The hotel’s artwork and unique interior design touchpoints pay homage to The Southern Ute Native American tribe through local artists and artisans. Striking floor-to-ceiling windows and thoughtful use of lighting and natural materials beckon travelers to pursue their inner adventurer. With more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meetings and event space, the property provides a great venue for everything from an intimate leadership retreat to theatrical events, weddings and more. The property also features Vail Residences at Cascade Village, comprised of 84 multimillion-dollar rental homes and condominiums which will be managed by Hyatt. Prior to becoming Grand Hyatt Vail, the hotel was branded as Hotel Talisa.
Also announced today is Grand Hyatt Vail’s leadership team: General Manager Dan Johnson and Director of Sales, Marketing & Events Vincent Vito. Johnson joins Grand Hyatt Vail from Hyatt Regency Austin where he served as general manager for the 448-room hotel. This year, he celebrates his 25th anniversary with Hyatt. Vito, an enthusiastic and effective sales leader with more than 23 years of experience, joins from Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, where he served in the same role.
“The Grand Hyatt brand celebrates the iconic in small details and magnificent moments, and Grand Hyatt Vail will confidently deliver on this promise,” said Grand Hyatt Vail General Manager Dan Johnson. “We are excited to bring the Grand Hyatt brand to the captivating destination of Vail and look forward to delivering moments of more for our guests, new colleagues, the Vail community, loyal World of Hyatt members, and beyond.”
Grand Hyatt Vail comprises three dining options including Gessner, the property’s signature three-meal restaurant. The menu is inspired by the mountain cuisines of the Colorado Rockies complemented by an award-winning wine program. The Fireside Lounge overlooks Gore Creek and its vast mountain vistas with floor-to-ceiling windows. Menu options include small bites and soul-warming soups, burgers and flatbreads, as well as a hot chocolate bar and innovative cocktails. The Market offers gourmet-to-go meals and snacks for those on the run.
The Spa at the Grand Hyatt Vail offers 10 well-appointed therapy rooms featuring treatments inspired by nature, a tranquil relaxation room overlooking Gore Creek and the nearby mountains, an upscale full-service salon, spa retail boutique and more. The Spa leads out to the resort’s creek-side infinity pool, hot tubs and firepits. The property features the freestanding 58,000-square foot Aria Club, which will be managed by the Grand Hyatt Vail team. Offering a full array of cardio equipment, group fitness classes, personal training and an outdoor saline pool and sundeck, The Aria Club is the largest fitness facility in Vail. Grand Hyatt Vail works with Venture Sports, which operates the ski valet and provides equipment at the hotel for all types of outdoor adventures. The location offers access to some of the most picturesque hiking and mountain biking trails as well as challenging whitewater rafting, golf and more.
To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn double World of Hyatt points on room rate and eligible incidental charges when paying the Double Your Points rate through August 31, 2019. Guests must be a World of Hyatt Member and request points for the stay. Not valid with groups or conventions and may not be combined with other promotional offers. Valid for one room per member per stay. Terms & conditions apply.
Rates currently start at $199 per night with ski season (December through March) rates starting at $699 per night.
