Hyatt Plans To Expand Footprint in Mexico With New Hotel Openings
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor March 28, 2023
Hyatt will expand its portfolio in Mexico by 30 percent over the coming two years, with new luxury and all-inclusive hotels and resorts in some of the country's most popular beachfront and urban locations.
The hospitality company said in a statement that Mexico is a top leisure and business travel destination for global and domestic travelers and expanding in the country is part of Hyatt’s strategic growth plans. The expansion will be focused on locations throughout Mexico that are known for their culture, architecture, history, and cuisine. That includes such hotspots as Cancun, Mexico City, San Miguel de Allende, and Baja California.
First up in the hotel company’s new openings is the Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes, which is slated to begin welcoming guests this spring in the country’s capital. The property is aiming to be a hub for business and leisure travelers. The openings will continue in 2024 with Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol, which will be the first Park Hyatt in Mexico. Also coming online next year, the Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort promises a luxurious beach experience on the Yucatan Peninsula.
Following on the heels of Hyatt’s acquisition of the Dream Hotel Group, the hotel company will expand its Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Mexico as well. This will include three new luxury Chatwal-branded hotels. In Mexico, the expansion will include The Chatwal San Miguel in 2024. The property will feature 44 villas and 125 branded residences on a property that includes dramatic cliff overlooking the Lava River Valley.
Looking even further into the future, in 2025, Thompson Monterrey will bring the Thompson Hotel brand to Mexico. In addition, a Park Hyatt will open in Mexico City.
“The continued expansion of the Hyatt brand in Mexico will provide more upscale and luxury hotel options across new and existing resort and urban markets we know are important to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers,” Camilo Bolanos, senior vice president of development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Hyatt, said in a statement.
Hyatt also recently announced plans to expand its Inclusive Collection portfolio in the Caribbean and is growing across Africa and the Middle East as well.
