Hyatt Regency Maui Resort Unveils Cabanas for a Cure
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is excited to unveil their limited-edition pink Cabanas for a Cure created by local textile designer Jana Lam.
The cabanas will be in place to celebrate the resort’s sixth annual Hyatt Maui’s Paddle for a Cure, which is a fundraising initiative that supports Susan G. Komen Hawaii from August 30th until October 31st.
Travelers are able to give back through various experiences and touchpoints ranging from attending Drive for a Cure at Ka’anapali Golf Courses on August 30th, a memorial Paddle Out on September 1st and dining experiences throughout the resort including special menus, and much more.
The limited-edition pink-themed cabanas will provide guests with their own intimate, oceanfront slice of paradise for a good cause.
Guests who book the “Pink Ocean Hales (Hawaiian for house)” will be able to enjoy direct ocean views of Ka’anapali Beach and their choice of two strawberry daiquiris or mai tais. These designer cabanas are priced at $305 (plus tax) for eight hours and can be booked by calling 808.661.1234 ext. 3225. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Hawaii.
The design of the cabanas is simple, bold and recognizable. As pink is the color for breast cancer awareness, the cabanas are all pink and incorporate seaflower over a papaya leaf in order to make the cabanas vibrant colors really stand out.
Seaflower pineapple is the print for the accents and there are various other colors including white and orange. The Instagrammable cabanas are the perfect place for travelers who want to give back and to also sit back, relax and enjoy.
“We always want to participate in events that support worthy causes, and Susan G. Komen is a great organization that we actually haven't worked with before,” said Jana Lam. “When the resort approached us to be a part of the Cabanas for a Cure, a component of Hyatt Maui’s Paddle for a Cure, I felt like it was a no-brainer, and that if we could swing it, we should definitely do something!”
Jana Lam is a Hawaii native who lived in North Carolina and New York City before moving back to Honolulu to pursue her passion for screen-printing.
The JANA LAM brand started a few years ago and recently opened a store in Kaka’ako where shoppers can buy her pieces directly from the source and get a first-hand look at her one-of-a-kind fabric being screen-printed as well. JANA LAM has collaborated with numerous brands, artists and airlines.
