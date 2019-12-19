Hyatt Regency Portland Opens as City's First Convention Center Hotel
WHY IT RATES: Located just steps away from Oregon Convention Center, group travelers have access to plenty of meeting space along with quick and easy transportation to the city's downtown area with Portland's MAX Light Rail system.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center, marking Hyatt’s first full-service hotel in the city of Portland, Ore. and the city’s first convention center hotel. The hotel is located in the heart of Portland, just steps from the newly renovated Oregon Convention Center, local sport and concert arena Moda Center, and high-end eateries and breweries in the burgeoning Lloyd neighborhood. Portland’s MAX Light Rail is directly outside the hotel, offering easy transportation to downtown Portland, the quirky Eastside, and Portland International Airport (PDX).
Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center boasts 600 well-appointed guestrooms, including 16 suites. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, each guestroom features stunning city, river or mountain views, modern bathrooms and 65-inch TVs in a multifunctional and interconnected space.
The hotel is complete with a fully-equipped fitness center, featuring strength training and cardiovascular equipment, and offers quick access to Portland’s Waterfront Loop, with miles of paved running and bike trails alongside the Willamette River. The exclusive Regency Club Lounge invites guests in premium guestrooms and suites to settle into cozy seating and socialize over complimentary drinks and snacks with a stunning skyline view.
The nearby Oregon Convention Center recently completed a $40-million-dollar renovation, featuring updates to its public spaces to improve accessibility throughout the one-million-square-foot facility, as well as a flexible outdoor space for events, and more.
“We are inspired by Portland’s energizing spirit and are thrilled to be introducing the Hyatt Regency brand to the Rose City. We look forward to creating stress-free stays for our leisure and group visitors, starting today,” said General Manager Shane Nicolopoulos. “With the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center opening and the recent expansive convention center renovations, we believe that Portland will grow to be a top destination for meeting goers in 2020 and beyond.”
The hotel features 20 event venues among its 39,000 square feet of meeting space. All event spaces are equipped with dramatic natural lighting, local Pacific Northwest artwork and technology-forward design:
—The Regency Ballroom is the hotel’s largest venue boasting 11,822 square feet with the ability to accommodate up to 1,200 attendees.
—Deschutes Ballroom, named after Oregon’s Deschutes River, offers 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and accommodates up to 350 guests.
—The pre-function spaces are complete with floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor spaces.
—With 18 meeting rooms ranging from 110 to 1,400 square feet, the hotel’s meeting and event facilities offer flexible solutions for meeting planners. Each room provides ample natural light with black-out shades. Capacities range from 10 to 130 attendees.
The new Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center also offers three dining experiences:
—Unity-Q, the open-concept restaurant features a distinguished menu featuring the convergence of global cuisine with Asian, Latin and American BBQ flavors.
—Spoke & Fork, the lobby restaurant and bar, serves Portland beers, specialty cocktails and local fare, with a 55-foot granite bar and lounge area.
—The Market, a 24-hour premium grab-and-go retail space with café seating serving local brews from Portland Coffee Roasters, provides freshly prepared hot and cold food as well as beverages.
Built by a leading Portland-based developer, Mortenson, in partnership with ESG Architects, the hotel is proud to have achieved Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, signifying its focus on energy and efficiencies while utilizing the most modern environmental design. Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint to lessen the environmental strain on local and regional communities.
For more information on Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center or to reserve, please call +1 (971) 222-1234, visit www.HyattRegencyPortlandattheOregonConventionCenter.com or join the conversation on Facebook at @HyattRegencyPortlandattheOregonConventionCenter and Instagram @HyattRegencyPortlandatOCC.
