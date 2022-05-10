Hyatt Reports Strong First Quarter as Travel Demand Surges
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 10, 2022
As part of Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s first quarter 2022 financial results, the hotel brand’s net losses were $73 million, down considerably from the losses of $304 million accrued during the same period in 2021.
Hyatt’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) increased to $169 million from a loss of $20 million the previous year, while Apple Leisure Group (ALG) contributed $56 million to the total.
System-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 107 percent to $93.98 and comparable United States hotel RevPAR increased 126 percent to $104.45 in the first quarter. Net Rooms Growth also climbed 18.6 percent to start the year.
In the first three months, 13 new hotels (2,690 rooms) joined Hyatt’s portfolio, with officials revealing a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 540 hotels (113,000 rooms).
The total includes ALG’s pipeline contribution of approximately 30 hotels (8,000 rooms).
“Record levels of leisure demand fueled nearly 60 percent of our rooms revenue in the quarter with continued outperformance at our resorts and all-inclusive properties,” Hyatt CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian said.
“We expect the rate of recovery to broaden and strengthen in the months ahead as evidenced by the strong pace of actualized and future bookings for business and group travel,” Hoplamazian continued. “Our outlook remains very optimistic for the remainder of the year with system-wide RevPAR in April accelerating further from March.”
Forward booking trends also continue to strengthen, as officials reported comparable gross transient revenue booked for future periods was approximately one percent below 2019 in April or around six percent above 2019.
Gross group room revenue booked for stay dates in 2022 for comparable Americas Full Service Managed properties was 42 percent above 2019 in April.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
AMR Collection Rewards Travel Advisors During ‘Amazing May’ Event
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS