Hyatt To Utilize VeriFLY Health Passport for Events
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 10, 2021
Hyatt announced that it plans to use the VeriFLY app with a new program, called VeriFLY + Stay, for in-person gatherings at Hyatt hotels.
The VeriFLY app provides verification of COVID-19 test results, as well as travel guidelines. Since January 1, 2021, VeriFLY has become the world’s first widely adopted digital health credential and has more than 300,000 active users in 55 countries. It was adopted by Alaska Airlines and American Airlines earlier in February.
The app’s partnership with Hyatt is part of the company’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment. Hyatt will work closely with meeting and event planners to identify safety criteria for attendees, which could include testing negative for COVID-19. Showing proof of this is made simple with the VeriFLY app.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have believed that accessibility to testing and resources would play a critical role in the travel industry’s recovery,” Frank Lavey, senior vice president of Global Operations, Hyatt.
“Collaborating with Daon, a leader in identity assurance, to test VeriFLY + Stay for colleagues and meeting attendees furthers our commitment to our guests’ and colleagues’ wellbeing and represents an important step in providing peace of mind to meeting attendees before, during and after an event."
