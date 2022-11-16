Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana Reopens Ahead of Schedule
Hotel & Resort Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Janeen Christoff November 16, 2022
Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana reopened early after the property was closed due to damage from Hurricane Fiona.
“Christmas has come early!" said Andrea Wright, Vice President USA Sales at Playa Hotels & Resorts. "We are truly excited to share that our beautiful Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana has re-opened November 15 ahead of our original projected date."
Fiona was not kind to the resort or its family-friendly sister property Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. Wright noted that customers expect the best experience possible during their stay, meaning the property was closed to undergo necessary repairs.
"We temporarily closed our resorts to repair the damage so we could feel 100 percent confident that we were delivering the best," she said.
Family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, will open on November 28, 2022. Hilton La Romana Family resort opened on November 1, and its adult section will be open on November 20, 2022. Sanctuary Cap Cana is scheduled to reopen on January 20, 2023.
“It was nothing but smiling faces all around as our guests walked through the lobby to check in and our staff is eagerly waiting to welcome them with open arms and offer them our service from the heart," said Wright. "Pack your bags, we are ready for you."
“Today was a great day with lots to celebrate! It's the three-year anniversary of our opening," said Grisel Cordones, Sales Manager at Hyatt Zilara and Ziva Cap Cana. "We are grateful we are back stronger than ever."
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva, Playa Hotels & Resorts, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS