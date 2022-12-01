Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya Officially Opens To Guests
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Donald Wood December 01, 2022
The Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of a new property in Mexico, dubbed Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya.
The Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya boasts 291 suites with elegant amenities, modern decor and views of the resort grounds and sea. The property is situated on 1.5 acres of white sand beaches and combines state-of-the-art amenities with inviting service and accommodations.
All rooms and suites feature spa-like bathrooms with rainfall showers, turndown service, LCD satellite TVs, Wi-Fi internet access, complimentary minibars with soft drinks and premium beer, and 24-hour in-suite dining featuring chef specialties.
Each guestroom offers a furnished balcony or patio, views of the ocean or garden, marble bathrooms and double vanities, all exuding the tranquility and peacefulness of the Riviera Maya region.
“Nearly 10 years ago, we opened the first Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties with the goal of reinventing the all-inclusive experience with a unique offering characterized by premium food and beverage offerings, favored wellness experiences and activities, personalized service and much more,” Playa Chief Investment Officer Fernando Mulet said.
“With each new opening, we continue to push the category forward and drive value for customers, owners, developers and brands alike,” Mulet continued. “We look forward to welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members to this unscripted all-inclusive resort in Riviera Maya.”
Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya guests can enjoy adult-oriented amenities, including a sprawling ocean-view pool with an adjacent hot tub, nine globally inspired restaurants, bars, lounges and unique daily and nightly activities, such as aqua aerobics, water sports, cooking lessons, live performances and more.
In addition, the property offers several venues for meetings and conferences, with more than 6,000 square feet of modern facilities designed for success. Elegant outdoor spaces and gardens allow for dreamy destination weddings with a blissful backdrop.
