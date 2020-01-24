Iberostar to Debut 11 Hotels in 2020
The Iberostar Group will expand its portfolio of properties this year, with 11 new hotels opening in Cuba, Europe and Peru.
The company continues to expand its offering in Cuba and will introduce three hotels there this year, including the Iberostar Selection Almirante on Guardalavaca beach, the Iberostar Selection Esmeralda in Cayo Cruz and the Iberostar Bella Costa set on Varadero’s beachfront.
The company will debut the Iberostar Grand Fontana di Trevi in Rome and the Iberostar Selection Teatro Albéniz, which is adjacent to the Puerta del Sol.
In Majorca, it will add the Iberostar Heritage Llum Portocolom and Iberostar Cala Domingos to its existing roster of 17 hotels.
In Montenegro, three hotels are scheduled to begin welcoming guests this year: the family-friendly Iberostar Bijela Delfín, Iberostar Bijela Park and the Iberostar Selection Kumbor, on Kotor Bay’s beachfront.
The Iberostar Selection Miraflores will debut in Lima, Peru.
The company will also reopen the renovated Iberostar Hacienda Dominicus in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic and the Iberostar Royal Andalus on La Barrosa beach in Andalusia, Spain.
In other developments, Iberostar continues to make major strides with its 2030 Responsible Tourism Agenda. By year’s end, the company said it will have eliminated all single-plastic items.
One hundred percent of fish and shellfish at Iberostar hotels will be responsibly sourced by 2025. Iberostar also expects to be waste-free by 2025, with net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
“Tourism is one of the fastest evolving sectors, and therefore sustainable growth has become a crucial issue. The industry is rising to the challenge with ambitious undertakings, ranging from the creation of a new economy for the use of plastics in tourism to the setting of ambitious carbon neutrality goals for the entire sector,” said Gloria Fluxà, Iberostar Group’s vice-chairman and chief sustainability officer. “Here at the Iberostar Group we are going even further, seeking to guarantee the health of all ecosystems by 2030, in the understanding that more urgent actions are required to protect the oceans’ biodiversity.”
