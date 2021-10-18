Iberostar Unveils ‘Weddings Reimagined’ Program
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts is significantly enhancing its honeymoon and wedding experiences with the new “Weddings Reimagined” program, which, among things, shines the spotlight on sustainability at its properties in Mexico, Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
“As guests’ priorities shift, Iberostar recognizes the need to adapt to emerging trends and align with programming that reflects those preferences,” the company said. “The outcome is a collection of cutting-edge concepts that drive one-of-a-kind experiences.
The program includes a variety of themed romance concepts, including Ever Green Weddings.
“Through an essence of sustainability, green weddings are a natural extension of the [company’s] overall brand identity,” Iberostar said, adding that “the program proves sustainability is stunning by creating an elevated look and feel with minimal impact on the environment as the foundation of creating carbon-neutral celebrations.”
Weddings Unpackaged focuses on enabling couples to work toward ensuring that their weddings are tailor-made to their specific desires.
“Your love has no limits, and neither should your wedding,’ said Loreto Lazio, Iberostar’s director of romance.
Wedding Week turns up the volume on the destination wedding group experience, offering customized activities and events based on the group’s interests.
The Honeymoon Collection “includes five interest-based options that appeal to foodies, thrill-seekers, those who just want to be pampered and everything in between,” Iberostar said.
The Iberostar Romance Team is transitioning current and new bookings to the enhanced “Weddings Reimagined” program, Iberostar said.
