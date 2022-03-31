Last updated: 03:33 PM ET, Thu March 31 2022

Ideal Destinations for Celebrating Life’s Special Moments

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann March 31, 2022

A family building a sandcastle at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Jamaica
A family building a sandcastle at Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Jamaica. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

From small milestones to huge accomplishments, life’s special moments are always worth celebrating. And what better way to celebrate than with a vacation?

Some of the more popular celebrations people choose to take on the road are weddings and honeymoons. Not too much can top exchanging vows at an all-inclusive resort on a white-sand beach with the bright blue water as a backdrop for photos. Jet setting to a warm, tropical destination for a post-wedding celebration is also pretty common.

However, there are several other moments in life worth traveling for too. Some of these include anniversaries, graduations, family reunions and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

No matter what the celebration is for, Playa Hotels & Resorts has travelers covered with several all-inclusive properties located in some of the most ideal destinations. The hotel company offers both adults-only and family-friendly resort options scattered throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Couples wanting a laidback spot on a gorgeous beach in the Dominican Republic for their honeymoon or anniversary trip might choose Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Romance fills the air here, and the property boasts top-notch service, delicious cuisine and a unique spa, among other highlights. Couples will also be met with cotton candy sunsets and pleasant weather all year round.

romantic dinner on the beach
Private set up for a romantic dinner on the beach at Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Those looking to plan a family reunion in Jamaica might choose the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall. While an adults-only property sits right next door, the family option means family members of all ages can join in on the fun. From buffet-style dining and water activities to swim-up suites and the KidZ Club, there’s something for every guest to enjoy.

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a few options when it comes to staying in Playa del Carmen, one being the adults-only The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen. Located right on Fifth Avenue, it’s an ideal place for guests wanting to enjoy a boutique hotel stay while also having access to the area’s vibrant shopping and nightlife scene.

A couple dancing at The Yucatan Playa del Carmen's rooftop pool
A couple dancing at The Yucatan Playa del Carmen's rooftop pool. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

This it only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this resort company has on offer for travelers, and the options are only expanding. Just recently, Playa announced it will be bringing its all-inclusive concept to Saudi Arabia.

“At a time when the all-inclusive segment is rapidly growing, we have a strong track record of translating our extensive management and investment expertise into real value for our stakeholders, employees and the local communities in which we are located,” said Playa Chairman Bruce D. Wardinski.

To learn more about celebrating a special moment with Playa Hotels & Resorts, contact a travel advisor or click here.

