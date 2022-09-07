Last updated: 10:11 AM ET, Wed September 07 2022

IHG Booking Channels Disrupted by ‘Unauthorized Activity’

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 07, 2022

Cyber security.
Cyber security. (photo via solarseven / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

InterContinental Hotels Group’s booking channels and other applications have been significantly disrupted after the company’s technology systems have been subject to “unauthorized activity.”

In response, IHG notified relevant regulatory authorities and continues to work closely with its technology suppliers during the ongoing issues. The company revealed that external specialists have also been brought in to investigate the incident.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Man frustrated by the high gas prices.

Good News for Travelers - Gas Prices in the United States Drop...

United Airlines plane taking off.

United Wants More Flights From JFK or It Will Exit the NYC...

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER

American Airlines Warns of Further Schedule Changes

Frederick, Maryland in the autumn

Leaf-Peepers, Use This Interactive Map To Find Peak Fall Foliage

IHG Executive Vice President Nicolette Henfrey released a statement regarding the possible security breach.

“IHG is working to fully restore all systems as soon as possible and to assess the nature, extent and impact of the incident,” Henfrey said. “We will be supporting hotel owners and operators as part of our response to the ongoing service disruption.”

Henfrey also said that all hotels owned and operated by IHG were still operating and able to take reservations directly. The company announced further updates would be provided as and when appropriate.

In August, IHG launched a global marketing campaign to celebrate the many ways guests can enjoy its hotels and resorts, called Guests How You Guest.

The company boasts over 6,000 hotels across its brands, like Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent Hotels & Resorts, voco Hotels, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Staybridge Suites and more.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Marriott International, Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Launches Unlimited Bonus Points Global Promotion

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District to Debut in Spring 2023

The Top 10 New Villas for Rent in the Caribbean

The New Waldorf Astoria Cancun To Open This November

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Offering Third Happiness Sale of the Year

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS