IHG Booking Channels Disrupted by ‘Unauthorized Activity’
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 07, 2022
InterContinental Hotels Group’s booking channels and other applications have been significantly disrupted after the company’s technology systems have been subject to “unauthorized activity.”
In response, IHG notified relevant regulatory authorities and continues to work closely with its technology suppliers during the ongoing issues. The company revealed that external specialists have also been brought in to investigate the incident.
IHG Executive Vice President Nicolette Henfrey released a statement regarding the possible security breach.
“IHG is working to fully restore all systems as soon as possible and to assess the nature, extent and impact of the incident,” Henfrey said. “We will be supporting hotel owners and operators as part of our response to the ongoing service disruption.”
Henfrey also said that all hotels owned and operated by IHG were still operating and able to take reservations directly. The company announced further updates would be provided as and when appropriate.
In August, IHG launched a global marketing campaign to celebrate the many ways guests can enjoy its hotels and resorts, called Guests How You Guest.
The company boasts over 6,000 hotels across its brands, like Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent Hotels & Resorts, voco Hotels, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Staybridge Suites and more.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Travel Agent Academy Offers Pathways Into Puerto Rico’s Diverse Regions
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS