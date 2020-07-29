IHG Debuts InterContinental Brand in Halong Bay Vietnam
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced the signing of InterContinental Halong Bay Resort and InterContinental Residences Halong Bay with Ha Long Investment and Development Limited Company, a member of BIM Group, marking IHG’s expansion into the Quang Ninh province, Vietnam.
Slated to open in 2023, the project draws inspiration from its beachfront location in Halong Bay which includes more than 1,600 islands and inlets forming a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars, and InterContinental brand’s distinctive style. InterContinental Halong Bay Resort will feature 175 guest rooms while InterContinental Residences Halong Bay will be made up of 60 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, and 41 villas.
Guests and residents alike will be able to enjoy five restaurant and bar outlets, four pools, a gym, kids club and spa. Event hosts will find the property’s six meeting rooms well-equipped to facilitate any occasion, with the largest room able to accommodate up to 500 people.
Those dreaming of an InterContinental life at home can own an apartment or villa at InterContinental Residences Halong Bay, enabling them to have their own beachfront address, access to world-class facilities and amenities, as well as allowing their residence to benefit from inclusion in a rental program, with apartments and villas available for third party guests to book through IHG’s global channels. Building on the success of InterContinental Phu Quoc Residences, this will be BIM Group’s third residence project with IHG, with Regent Residences Phu Quoc currently in development.
Serena Lim, Vice President, Development for IHG, South East Asia & Korea, “Staying true to InterContinental’s heritage of pioneering luxury travel to new destinations, we are delighted to be expanding our long-standing partnership with BIM Group and taking the brand to the fabled Halong Bay, strengthening our presence across the country. This signing shows the continued trust our owners place in IHG and our brands and demonstrates the long-term growth opportunities within Vietnam’s hospitality sector.”
Mr. Adam Riley, Head of Hospitality of BIM Group, “With the success of our partnership on four projects in Phu Quoc and Vientiane, we are excited to be working with IHG again on the new InterContinental Halong Bay Resort and InterContinental Residences Halong Bay. The Halong Bay area is set to evolve with a host of exciting new developments ahead, and we are confident that InterContinental brand is the right choice for this location and the development will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio.”
Strategically positioned at Halong City’s gateway, the property lies just outside of the bustling main streets of Bai Chay, offering tranquil respite after a day’s excitement. Being Halong Bay’s first international luxury resort, the property sets itself apart with immersive resort facilities, complete with its very own private beach and an enviable view of Halong Bay’s famous limestone karst structures. Leisure guests will enjoy convenient access to attractions including theme parks, water parks, beaches, integrated resorts, golf courses, popular shopping areas and night markets. Business travelers can benefit from the property’s proximity to MICE and convention centers, deep sea port operations, and upcoming commercial clusters.
As part of the upcoming Halong Marina, the area is set to be a tourism, financial and commercial services hub designed to propel Quang Ninh province to new heights. To date, shophouses, a serviced apartment and a retail mall, Marine Plaza, have been built, with further development in progress. The area enjoys easy access to both domestic and international airports and ports.
IHG currently has 14 hotels in Vietnam across four brands, with plans to open 15 hotels in the next three to five years.
